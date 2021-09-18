Vietnamese and Indian hotpot and grill eateries spice up sizzling steamboat scene

SINGAPORE - It is full steam ahead for the sizzling hotpot scene here, with a number of multi-ethnic offerings sprouting up in recent months.

They include Vietnamese restaurants like Mrs Pho House at Takashimaya Shopping Centre and 123 Zo in Geylang, as well as Budaka, said to be the world's first Indian hotpot and grill concept.

Lamb-focused hotpot eateries are also heating up the scene - with Happy Lamb Hotpot from Baotou city in Inner Mongolia being the latest to set up shop here.

At two-month-old Budaka in Geylang, diners can pick from a range of meat, vegetables and broth featuring Indian flavours.

The crab broth, for example, is inspired by popular South Indian dish crab rasam, says the restaurant's Singaporean founder V. Ramu, 46.

Indian spices are used for the meat marinades and the hotpot broths. He adds: "This sets us apart from the other hotpot and grill concepts like the Korean, Chinese and Thai ones you find readily elsewhere."

He also runs The Cavern Horsecity Restaurant and Bar in Turf Club Road, which is closing later this month due to challenging pandemic conditions.

Also bubbling up are Vietnamese hotpots.

Available at 123 Zo, which opened in February, there are more unusual hotpot sets featuring fried frog, duck boiled in fresh coconut water and Vietnamese mud fish. It also serves barbecued meats and seafood.

Another new Vietnamese hotpot concept is the 32-seat Mrs Pho House - a sister outlet of the Mrs Pho chain of casual eateries that was launched earlier this month. Helming the kitchen is Singapore-based Vietnamese chef Linh Lam, 36, who comes from a family of chefs.

Among the menu highlights are crab bisque soup ($38 or $48); collagen pepper soup ($23 or $28) stewed with Phu Quoc peppercorns, inspired by Vietnamese green pepper pig stomach soup; and perilla mutton soup ($25 or $30), a Northern Vietnam speciality.

Non-hotpot dishes include five spice butter quail ($18.90), lemongrass chicken in claypot ($13.90) and Cha Ca de le Mrs Pho ($19.90), grilled sturgeon served with herbs and springy rice noodles.



Mr V Ramu (right), owner of Indian hotpot and grill restaurant Budaka, and Mr Peter Tan and Ms Amy Tran (left), owners of 123 Zo Vietnamese BBQ Skewers and Hotpot. ST PHOTOS: KEVIN LIM



LAMB HOTPOTS

Hotpot lovers here are also warming up to eateries that focus on lamb.

In July, Happy Lamb Hotpot opened at Pacific Plaza. Specialising in Scottish grass-fed lamb, it has almost 140 outlets worldwide, including in San Francisco, Melbourne and Hong Kong.

Its broths are brewed for six to eight hours daily with beef and old hen bones. And unlike other brands that offer myriad condiments, the restaurant's ingredients do not require dipping sauces.

Other lamb-centric hotpot eateries here include Little Sheep at One Fullerton and Orchard Gateway, brought in by the No Signboard Group, as well as Little Lamb at Suntec City. Other than hotpot, they also offer the meat in cooked dishes such as roasted lamb ribs, lamb buns and braised lamb.

Established hotpot brands remain popular among diners and continue to expand.

More on this topic Related Story Tar Pau Nation: Excellent pao fan from hotpot restaurant Beauty In The Pot

Chinese chain Haidilao has two new openings this month at JCube and City Square Mall; while Chongqing hotpot and skewer restaurant Li Ji Chuan Chuan Xiang opened its second outlet at Jalan Besar last month, after its flagship one in Chinatown.

Hotpot concepts in the new normal have to be more than just a pot of bubbling broth with ingredients thrown in, says Mr Brian Chua, chief executive of Gourmet Food Holdings which runs Mrs Pho House.

The restaurant's cooked food range is suitable for takeaways and delivery and he has plans for do-it-yourself sets that make for fuss-free meals at home.

"Hotpot and barbecue are comfort food in Asia and commonly enjoyed as a social activity. It is an important dining experience," Mr Chua says.

BUDAKA



Hotpot with crab broth, with various ingredients and lamb skewers, at Indian hotpot and grill restaurant Budaka. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



Spice up your hotpot meal at this two-storey restaurant, whose name is coined from a Sanskrit term that means "boiling point".

What sets the 7,000 sq ft eatery apart is its use of spices and flavours inspired by popular South and North Indian dishes.

Its sliced methi chicken ($6.50) is based on the North Indian methi chicken curry, while the popular crab broth ($20) is inspired by crab rasam, a popular South Indian dish.

Staple ingredients include meat balls (from $6.50), sliced wagyu ($39) and sliced Iberico pork ($32).

The eatery also serves bar bites such as fries ($8.50), calamari rings ($13.90) and popcorn chicken ($13.90).



Range of condiments at Budaka. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



Budaka's Singaporean founder V. Ramu, 46, runs another food and beverage business, The Cavern Horsecity Restaurant and Bar in Turf Club Road, though it is closing later this month.

It offers a popular dish called Satti Soru (wok rice in Tamil), where rice is stir-fried with a base of either sambal or masala cooked with meat or seafood items.

The success of the dish led him to explore ideas for a new concept a few years ago.

He says: "I thought of a customised hotpot concept to reach a larger crowd and have family and friends spend time over a meal away from their devices.

"We wanted to ensure a balance between offering unique menu options that set us apart and the favourites that people have come to expect from hotpot and grill restaurants."

He ran trials of Budaka's menu at The Cavern to help refine the recipes and craft the final menu.



Budaka was supposed to open in July but was delayed due to the heightened alert period in May. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



The restaurant's opening in July was delayed by more than a month due to the heightened alert period in May.

Once the pandemic situation stabilises, Mr Ramu hopes to expand the business here and overseas.

Where: 208 Geylang Road; open: 3 to 10.30pm (Sundays, Tuesdays to Thursdays), 3pm to 2.30am (Friday and Saturdays), closed on Mondays

​Info: Call 9052-9354 or go to Budaka's Facebook page

123 ZO



Frog hotpot with assorted vegetables and fried frog meat. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



At this seven-month-old Vietnamese hotpot and grill eatery, the menu goes beyond the usual pho and spring rolls.

You can dig into lesser-known fare from the South-east Asian country, such as frog meat and Vietnamese mud fish.

Indeed, the restaurant's owners are on a mission to showcase a wider variety of Vietnamese cuisine with stronger, spicier flavours.

Vietnamese founder Amy Tran, 31, says: "As Vietnamese food in Singapore is largely more from Ho Chi Minh (southern) or Hanoi (northern), we are here to plug the gap."

She runs 123 Zo with her Malaysian husband Peter Tan, a 46-year-old Singapore permanent resident. The eatery's name means "1, 2, 3, cheers". The Vietnamese word "zo" means "cheers".

Here, frog, duck and Vietnamese mud fish are the star ingredients in the hotpot sets, which come with fresh vegetables and beehoon.

The fried frog hotpot ($38) is a dish from central Vietnam. Fried frog is added to a house-made soup that is mildly sour and spicy.

The Vietnamese mud fish ($35) is cooked in a sour soup base, while the off-menu duck hotpot ($40, order a day in advance) comprises duck boiled with fresh coconut water, mini yam and spices.

The extensive menu also features grilled items such as kampong chicken ($22), baby octopus ($12 for 200g) and scallops with onion and peanut sauce ($14.90).



Grilled frog. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



There is also Bun Cha Obama ($12), which comes with a grilled meat patty and grilled pork in sweet and sour gravy, served with fresh vegetables and beehoon. Former United States president Barack Obama and late celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain had the classic Vietnamese grilled pork dish when they were in Hanoi in 2016.

Ms Tran keeps her flavours authentic, using ingredients such as fresh turmeric, betel leaves and lesser galangal for marinating meat.

With business hit by the previous dine-in bans, she has pivoted to delivery. She also has plans to open more outlets.

Where: 747 Geylang Road; open: 11am to 11pm (Tuesdays to Sundays), closed on Mondays

Info: WhatsApp 9669-9655 or go to 123 ZO's Facebook page