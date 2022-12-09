No cows needed: Get your essential calcium and protein fix with tasty new animal-free milk

Everyone knows that a healthy intake of calcium is essential for developing strong bones – and milk is one of the best sources. Packed with protein and calcium, these vital nutrients boost bone health and can help prevent conditions like osteoporosis.

To help meet your nutritional needs, here is a new category of milk that will be a game-changing addition to your table – animal-free milk from Very Dairy, where no cows (or any other animal) are involved in its production.

Using non-animal whey protein isolate derived from microflora, Very Dairy – a new brand in Singapore by US-based foodtech company Perfect Day – has created this revolutionary animal-free milk. Unlike plant-based alternative milks such as oat, almond or soy milks, Very Dairy is nature-identical to cow’s whey protein in both taste and texture while being lactose- and cholesterol-free.

The idea of “animal-free” milk may stump you. How is it possible to get “real dairy” without an animal involved?

Precision fermentation is the “whey” to go

The secret lies in a unique fermentation process involving a specific type of microorganism called microflora.

Chances are, you have already reaped the tasty benefits of fermentation – that is, if you have ever enjoyed kimchi with bibimbap, sauerkraut on a hot dog, or yoghurt with your favourite cereal. Even a good chug of beer or kombucha is the byproduct of fermentation, all thanks to microflora’s natural biological processes.

While the food industry already uses fermentation to make micronutrients, the brains behind Very Dairy milk are pioneering these processes to generate macronutrients such as proteins.