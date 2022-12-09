No cows needed: Get your essential calcium and protein fix with tasty new animal-free milk

Everyone knows that a healthy intake of calcium is essential for developing strong bones – and milk is one of the best sources. Packed with protein and calcium, these vital nutrients boost bone health and can help prevent conditions like osteoporosis.
To help meet your nutritional needs, here is a new category of milk that will be a game-changing addition to your table – animal-free milk from Very Dairy, where no cows (or any other animal) are involved in its production.
Using non-animal whey protein isolate derived from microflora, Very Dairy – a new brand in Singapore by US-based foodtech company Perfect Day – has created this revolutionary animal-free milk. Unlike plant-based alternative milks such as oat, almond or soy milks, Very Dairy is nature-identical to cow’s whey protein in both taste and texture while being lactose- and cholesterol-free.
The idea of “animal-free” milk may stump you. How is it possible to get “real dairy” without an animal involved?
Precision fermentation is the “whey” to go
The secret lies in a unique fermentation process involving a specific type of microorganism called microflora.
Chances are, you have already reaped the tasty benefits of fermentation – that is, if you have ever enjoyed kimchi with bibimbap, sauerkraut on a hot dog, or yoghurt with your favourite cereal. Even a good chug of beer or kombucha is the byproduct of fermentation, all thanks to microflora’s natural biological processes.
While the food industry already uses fermentation to make micronutrients, the brains behind Very Dairy milk are pioneering these processes to generate macronutrients such as proteins.
“The fermentation process used to create animal-free whey protein, called precision fermentation, has been used for years to make common food ingredients like vitamins and probiotics,” says Mr Li Zhengxi, Singapore country manager of Perfect Day, the company that produces Very Dairy.
“However, it took a lot of scientific smarts from our PhD-wielding partners and scientists at Perfect Day to develop this proprietary process of creating animal-free whey protein.”
“The tiny helpers that make it all possible are called microflora – tiny microorganisms that do powerful things, like nourishing trees and helping our own bodies digest,” Mr Li explains. “Perfect Day gave microflora the precise DNA sequence – requiring no animal involvement at all – that serves as a blueprint for how to make cow whey protein, the element that makes milk milky.”
In factories that resemble modern-day breweries, microflora goes to work to convert sugar into dairy proteins. The modified flora is filtered out, yielding an extremely pure protein powder that is identical to what comes from cows.
Food makers can then use it to formulate food products, including the production of Very Dairy milk – with all the goodness and nutrition of milk whey protein as its foundational ingredient, but without having to rely on a single cow.
In March 2020, Perfect Day received a no-objections GRAS (Generally Recognized As Safe) status in the US for its animal-free whey protein and has also received regulatory approvals in Singapore as well.
Nutritious and delicious
Containing no lactose and cholesterol, Very Dairy opens up a world of scrumptious possibilities again for those who have had to limit regular milk consumption for various health reasons.
Being much more easily tolerated, it is gentler on your gut. A rich source of protein and calcium while being low in sugar, Very Dairy is suitable for milk lovers who are watching their health and diet, without having to give up the beloved taste of traditional milk.
However, even though Very Dairy contains animal-free protein made without cows, Mr Li points out that “it is still real dairy and therefore contains milk allergens like traditional dairy would”.
When poured, it has a similar consistency and texture of traditional dairy. Taste-wise, it is closer to skim milk or a slightly less sweet version of traditional cow’s milk, while retaining that velvety mouthfeel. Enjoy it poured over cereal or blended into smoothies, frothed into tea or coffee, or as a thickener for soups and sauces.
Also available in strawberry and chocolate, the whole family can enjoy this new generation of healthier-choice milk that is not only tasty and nutritious but is also better for the planet.
Very Dairy milks are available at $4.95 (1L) at leading supermarkets. For more information, visit this website.