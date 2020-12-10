Vegetarian Butcher opens in Jurong

Meat alternatives continue to heat up the plant-based scene in Singapore.

The latest entrant is Holland-based meat-substitute brand The Vegetarian Butcher. It launched yesterday at the second outlet of The Social Kitchen, located at Jurong Bird Park.

Founded in 2010 by ninth-generation Dutch farmer Jaap Korteweg, The Vegetarian Butcher is brought in by global food service provider Unilever Food Solutions (UFS), which acquired the brand two years ago.

Its alternative meat products - made with soya bean, lupine beans and vegetables - is now sold in more than 30 countries and at 20,000 retail outlets worldwide.

At The Social Kitchen - a social enterprise which provides employment to disadvantaged individuals - the plant-based menu features Western and Asian dishes. They include NoChicken Truffle Alfredo pasta ($13), NoBeef Rendang shepherd's pie ($12), NoChicken Nuggets in Thai sauce ($13) and NoBeef Burger with crispy onions ($14).

Members of the media, along with the guest of honour at the launch, Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin, had a taste of the meatless dishes, which included Fiery Mala NoMeatball Pasta ($13) and NoChicken Curry Noodles ($12).

Mr Tan, who is also the deputy chairman of Mandai Park Holdings, notes that while The Social Kitchen helps provide employment and a platform for local food brands, the introduction of The Vegetarian Butcher works from a "sustainability standpoint".

"We are looking at diversifying our food sources. As plant-based meat gains more traction and volume goes up, it becomes a very realistic option as well," he says.

Gourmet food supplier Angliss Singapore is the distributor for food businesses looking to buy the products. These include NoBeef Burger ($64.01 for a 2.4kg pack), NoChicken Burger ($64.01 for a 2.4kg pack), NoChicken Nuggets ($43.41 for a 1.75kg pack) and NoChicken Chunks ($46.68 for a 1.75kg pack).

Plant-based meat sausages and mince are expected to be available from the first quarter of next year.

Mr Ivan Lu, managing director of UFS Singapore and Malaysia, says: "This timely partnership between The Vegetarian Butcher and The Social Kitchen allows us to foreground our shared values of social responsibility and sustainability, while encouraging consumers to eat less animal meat and adopt a more plant-based lifestyle.

"We hope to become the leading provider of plant-based proteins in Singapore and place the brand's products alongside traditional animal meats in butchers and restaurants nationwide."

• The Social Kitchen at Jurong Bird Park, 2 Jurong Hill, opens from 8.30am to 5pm (weekdays), 7.30am to 6pm (weekends). For more information, go to www.thevegetarianbutcher.com