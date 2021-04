SINGAPORE - Cordycep mushrooms, commonly known as cordycep flowers, are not new on the market, but previously, only dried ones could be found, in dried goods shops.

I was delighted to find fresh cordycep mushrooms in the wet market at Block 105 Hougang Avenue 1 recently. Vegetable stall owner David Tan, 41, says this is the first time he is carrying the product from Shenzhen. He sells each 150g packet at $2.50.