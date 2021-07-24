Trending Food: 8 National Day-inspired creations

SINGAPORE - The National Day Parade may have been postponed, dining in banned and social gatherings curtailed, but do not let these restrictions dampen your mood for Singapore's 56th birthday.

Food and beverage (F&B) businesses are rolling out takeaway and delivery deals, with many coming up with creations specially for National Day.

And what better way to show your patriotism than to support the country's F&B operators.

The Straits Times checks out eight National Day-inspired items.

1. Singaporean breakfast cheesecake

Robust flavours of locally sourced Nanyang coffee powder are infused into the smooth cream cheese of the Singaporean Breakfast cheesecake ($6.90 a slice, $52.90 for a whole cake) by halal-certified cheesecake specialist Cat & the Fiddle.

The cake has a soft vanilla sponge base, in contrast to the bold top layer of slightly tangy cream cheese - black from the addition of charcoal powder. Pair it with a cup of kopi.

Until Aug 9, you can get 25 per cent off the whole cake, or a bundle ($27.90) comprising three slices of Singaporean Breakfast Cheesecake and three slices of Paws of Fury (a yuan yang Arabica coffee and Hong Kong-style milk tea cheesecake). Both promotions are available online and in stores.

Where: Cat & the Fiddle outlets, including 01-18 Westgate, 3 Gateway Drive; 02-08 Bukit Panjang Plaza, 1 Jelebu Road; and 02-32A Junction 8, 9 Bishan Place, open: 11am to 8pm daily

Info: Order at the Cat & the Fiddle's website

2. Gudsht cocktails



PHOTO: GUDSHT



Toast to the nation's birthday with four limited-edition cocktails (from $15 for a 120ml bottle, from $46 for a set of four 120ml bottles) by local brand GudSht. They are named after familiar Singlish phrases.

Lepak Ah is made with Jim Beam White bourbon, Midori fruit liqueur, Amaretto and cranberry juice; while Swee Boh includes Sauza Silver tequila, red sangria, lime juice, Grand Marnier and agave syrup.

The milder Shiok Sia - comprising Haku Vodka, chrysanthemum tea, wolfberry syrup, rose syrup and lime juice - pairs well with local food.

Or go for Steady Lah - a nod to the popular Phua Chu Kang character. The full-bodied vodka-based cocktail is made up of Haku Vodka, Amaretto, Midori, orange juice, peach and plum bitters.

All the cocktails are best served on ice.

When: July 26 to Aug 31

Info: Order at Gudsht's website or via Deliveroo, GrabMart and Oddle

3. Nasi lemak burger



PHOTO: BURGS BY PROJECT WARUNG



The nasi lemak burger craze was sparked when McDonald's launched one in 2017 that sold out in two weeks. Since then, some eateries have come out with their own versions.

For National Day this year, Muslim-owned Burgs has rolled out a nasi lemak burger ($5.60, while stocks last). It comes with deep-fried turmeric chicken, sliced cucumber, ikan bilis, spicy housemade sambal and a fried egg.

The burger is available only via Burgs' new islandwide delivery platform, which will launch on July 30. A minimum spend of $20 is required.

Info: Visit Project Warung's website

4. Otak Otak Gurin bundle



PHOTO: GRAB



The Maki-San chain - best known for its do-it-yourself sushi rolls and salad - is offering a special bundle ($32.90) in collaboration with food delivery service GrabFood.

It features a new otah roll comprising tempura enoki, kecap manis and chicken floss - with added crunch from an outer layer of green-hued tempura batter.

The bundle also includes a DIY sushi roll, four pieces of red bean mochi and a Maki-San x GrabFood reusable bento box.

When: From Aug 1, while stocks last

Info: Order via GrabFood

5. Dim sum set



PHOTO: YAN



Cantonese restaurant Yan draws inspiration from local favourites for its dim sum takeaway set ($88 nett for three to four people).

Highlights include steamed laksa buns with chicken and mushroom; chicken satay (12 sticks); seafood mee goreng; and steamed Hainanese chicken with sticky rice wrapped in lotus leaf, served with chilli sauce, dark soya sauce and ginger sauce.

Where: Yan, 05-02 National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrew's Road

When: Aug 1 to 31, delivery hours from 11am to 2.30pm, 4.30 to 9.30pm

Info: Call 6384-5585 or order at Yan restaurant's website

6. Pulut hitam ice cream



PHOTO: KIND KONES



The popular black glutinous rice dessert is the inspiration behind plant-based ice cream brand Kind Kones' flavour ($7.90 a cup, $18.50 a pint).

The coconut milk ice cream includes gula melaka, black glutinous rice and pandan. There is no dairy, egg, refined sugar or other artificial additive.

Also check out other local flavours such as durian and pandan gula melaka.

Where: Kind Kones outlets at B1-15 Paragon, 290 Orchard Road; and B1-27/K1 Forum The Shopping Mall, 583 Orchard Road

When: From Aug 1, 10am to 10pm daily

Info: Call 9152-8855 or order at the Kind Kones website

7. National Day red velvet cupcakes



PHOTO: SHANGRI-LA SINGAPORE



This set of nine red velvet cupcakes ($55 nett) by Shangri-La Singapore looks almost too cute to eat.

Each features a fondant topper in the form of uniquely Singaporean items, such as a TraceTogether token and a breakfast set of kopi, toast and eggs.

There is also one of a toilet roll - a tongue-in-cheek reference to toilet paper being sold out during pandemic panic-buying.

Other locally inspired treats include a lion-shaped chocolate pinata filled with marshmallows ($68 nett) and ondeh ondeh truffles ($21 nett).

Where: Shophouse by Shangri-La, Tower Wing lobby, Shangri-La Singapore, 22 Orange Grove Road

When: Aug 2 to 9, noon to 9pm daily

Info: Order at the Shangri-La's website

8. Milo dinosaur cream puff



PHOTO: BARISTART



Fans of Baristart Coffee cafe's popular cream puffs can soon check out its Milo Dinosaur version ($6).

The large puff is filled with a rich Milo custard - made from the same sweet and rich full-cream Hokkaido Biei Jersey Milk used at the cafe - and dusted with Milo powder.

Made in limited quantities daily, the puffs are available only for takeaway and restricted to one puff a customer.

Where: Baristart Coffee outlets at 65 Tras Street, open: 9am to 9pm daily; and 40 Siloso Beach Walk, Sentosa, open: 10am to 5pm (weekdays), 9am to 7pm (weekends and public holidays)

When: Aug 9 to 31

Info: Visit Baristart's Facebook page