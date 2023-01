SINGAPORE – With two weeks to go to Chinese New Year, there is a crimson tide of festive fairs in shopping malls.

These include big-scale ones at Takashimaya and VivoCity, as well as smaller ones at Velocity @ Novena Square and Compass One. All fairs run till Jan 20, the day before Chinese New Year Eve. Restaurants, cafes and bakeries are also pulling out all the stops with canisters and gift baskets of goodies galore.