Top Tipples: Whisky crystalware, Dom Perignon’s new pairing menu, festive cocktails

Award-winning whisky glassware
The Gran Collection of whisky glassware by luxury crystal maker Lucaris Crystal will make an elegant and thoughtful gift for fans of the spirit this Christmas.
The set of four lead-free crystal glasses – designed by Singapore-based whisky expert Matthew Fergusson-Stewart – came out tops in the tableware category at the iF Design Awards last year, as well as the fine glassware category at this year’s Tableware Excellence Awards.
Each glass has a specific purpose. The Delicate, for instance, has an eye-catching angled rim that suits more delicate whiskies with lighter fruity and floral notes, such as lowland Scotch whiskies.
The Sherried, on the other hand, is designed for sherried whiskies from the likes of Macallan, Aberlour and Yamazaki.
Info: The set of four glasses is available for $397 at https://str.sg/spunspirits
Dom Perignon’s Vintage Plenitude 2 pairing menu
Champagne house Dom Perignon is offering an exclusive pairing menu for only six days – Dec 21 to 23 and Dec 27 to 30 – at two-Michelin-starred Saint Pierre in One Fullerton.
The five courses on the menu – put together by the French fine-dining restaurant’s chef-owner Emmanuel Stroobant – will be paired with a suite of Dom Perignon Plenitude 2 vintages.
The dinner kicks off with a marron crayfish and caviar combination accompanied by Dom Perignon Vintage 2002 Plenitude 2, and ends with a Japanese pomelo desert paired with the star vintage, Dom Perignon Vintage 2004 Plenitude 2. In between are three fish and poultry courses.
Info: Make reservations at least three days in advance at www.saintpierre.com.sg. The Dom Perignon Vintage 2004 Plenitude 2 can also be purchased at Crystal Wines (https://str.sg/crystalwines) for $738 a bottle.
Festive cocktails, boozy sweet treats
‘Tis the season for Christmas-inspired cocktails and many bars have come up with their own renditions.
Flow Bar in Duxton Road (www.flowbarsg.com) offers five tipples, which are available until Jan 7. They include a version of the beloved Yuletide drink, Mulled Wine ($25++), which blends red wine and spices with Wild Tourkey Bourbon whisky, Cointreau orange liqueur and Pommeau apple liquor.
At Italian bar and restaurant Caffe Fernet (www.caffefernet.sg) in Collyer Quay, Maker’s Mark bourbon whisky anchors the festive cocktail offerings, which are available until Christmas Day. The Little Helper ($23++) contains mint and chocolate liqueur, while the Hazelnut Manhattan ($26++) is a twist on the classic drink using 80 per cent dark chocolate and hazelnut liqueur. And Eggnog Budino ($16++) uses Maker’s Mark to turn the traditional Christmas drink into a decadent dessert.
Chuan by Nutmeg (www.sichuandouhua.com/en/bar), located at UOB Plaza, has whipped up four cocktails ($24++ each) that use Roku Gin as the main spirit. They include the Jasmine Gingerbread Sour, which blends yuzu with ginger; and a Pine Nut negroni with a mix of pine nuts, raspberries and sweet vermouth.
Roku Gin has also teamed up with Luna in Amoy Street to present the Winter Blossom Log Cake. One of the cake’s six layers is a pink jelly infused with the Japanese gin – sandwiched between lychee mousse, lychee pastry cream, yuzu ganache, feuilletine and almond sponge.
It is available until Dec 31 as part of a gift set ($125), which also comes with a bottle of Roku Gin and a special coaster, glass and cup. Buy it at https://str.sg/lunalogcake
For something more traditional, premium craft spirits importer, distributor and retailer Spun Spirits has collaborated with home-baking outfit Basuki’s Bakery to offer the El Dorado 5 Years Old Rum Christmas Fruit Cake.
I had a chance to sample the cake, which was fed with El Dorado 5 Years Old gold rum for more than a fortnight. The fresh take on the classic festive treat was packed with fruits and the buttery flavour was uplifted by the spicy gold rum.
Around 10 per cent of the proceeds from sales of the cakes will go to Ray of Hope, a local crowd-funding charity that helps people who have fallen through the cracks of other aid agencies.
Info: Order the 8x8-inch cake ($110) or the 8x4-inch version ($60) by the end of Dec 11 at https://str.sg/rumfruitcake