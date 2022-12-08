Top Tipples: Whisky crystalware, Dom Perignon’s new pairing menu, festive cocktails

Award-winning whisky glassware

The Gran Collection of whisky glassware by luxury crystal maker Lucaris Crystal will make an elegant and thoughtful gift for fans of the spirit this Christmas.

The set of four lead-free crystal glasses – designed by Singapore-based whisky expert Matthew Fergusson-Stewart – came out tops in the tableware category at the iF Design Awards last year, as well as the fine glassware category at this year’s Tableware Excellence Awards.

Each glass has a specific purpose. The Delicate, for instance, has an eye-catching angled rim that suits more delicate whiskies with lighter fruity and floral notes, such as lowland Scotch whiskies.

The Sherried, on the other hand, is designed for sherried whiskies from the likes of Macallan, Aberlour and Yamazaki.

Info: The set of four glasses is available for $397 at https://str.sg/spunspirits

Dom Perignon’s Vintage Plenitude 2 pairing menu