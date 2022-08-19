Top Tipples: Glenfiddich's whisky-infused mooncakes, Wine Lust festivities

Glenfiddich's whisky-infused mooncakes

It is mooncake season once again, with the Mid-Autumn Festival falling on Sept 10. And back by popular demand to mark the occasion is Glenfiddich's boozy twist on the beloved pastry.

This year, the Scotch whisky brand - known for its single-malt whiskies - has partnered Chinese restaurant Hai Tien Lo at Pan Pacific Singapore to offer two different alcoholic snowskin mooncakes for the festival, which is celebrated on the 15th day of the eighth lunar month.

The mooncakes are inspired by and infused with flagship Glenfiddich whiskies - such as the Glenfiddich 15 Year Old, which goes with a purple, acai snowskin confection that envelops a Hokkaido milk filling and whisky-infused chocolate praline.

The other mooncake, with its striking teal-hued, matcha snowskin casing, also features a praline with a whisky heart - in this case, the Glenfiddich 18 Year Old - along with a dark chocolate filling.

The bold flavours of the matcha and chocolate are meant to complement the Glenfiddich 18 Year Old's rich and heavy notes of oak and caramel.

The limited-run mooncakes can be pre-ordered until Sept 2 either as a standalone set of two ($59) or with a 700ml bottle of Glenfiddich 15 Year Old ($139). These are all while stocks last.

