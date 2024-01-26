Top Tipples: Drinks with a dragon twist for Chinese New Year

The boxes for the various cognacs also include artwork created by Yang, who is known for his digital composite art of traditional landscapes.

For the festive period, Hennessy is hosting two pop-ups in Singapore: at Ion Orchard until Jan 28 and at the Changi Airport’s Terminal 1 until Feb 15.

Customers will be able to buy the special-edition Hennessy X.O and V.S.O.P bottles at both pop-ups, which have been furnished with larger-than-life dragon sculptures inspired by Yang’s artwork.

Travellers visiting the Changi Airport pop-up can partake in “molecular tastings” of pre-mixed Hennessy cocktails. These will be served within an edible, bite-sized pearl.

Hennessy’s limited-edition Chinese New Year cognacs are also available for purchase on iShopChangi.

Info: The pop-up at Ion Orchard (2 Orchard Turn) is located at Level 1 Atrium B, and is open from 10am to 10pm daily until Jan 28. The Changi Airport (60 Airport Boulevard) pop-up is located at the Terminal 1 Departure Check-in Hall and is open from 6am to 1am daily until Feb 15.

Johnnie Walker