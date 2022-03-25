Top tipples: Dom Perignon 2012 vintage; phygital whisky; petanque and pastis

Despite rumours the world would end in 2012, that year came and went without any apocalypses. But it was still a significant year for vineyards, with extreme weather conditions resulting in a rich grape harvest. As such, the Dom Perignon Vintage 2012 has an "explosive" flavour profile that the champagne brand is celebrating with a limited-time collaboration with one-Michelin-starred 28 Wilkie.

Until mid-June, Dom Perignon and chef Seth Lai are offering diners a special pairing Dark Harmony menu at the contemporary Italian restaurant. The luxurious five-course menu sees each dish paired with a different Dom Perignon champagne, all building up to the 2012 vintage. Dishes include a tagliatelle made of squid and acquerello risotto with daikon, sakura ebi and koji, while the champagnes available for tasting include the Dom Perignon Vintage 2008 and 2010.

The pairing menu is available at $480++ a person with a minimum of five persons a booking.

Where: 28Wilkie, 01-01, 28 Wilkie Road

When: Until June 14, 5.30 to 10.30pm (Tuesdays to Saturdays)

Info: To make reservations, call 9776-2828 or go to str.sg/wnQt

