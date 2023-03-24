Top Tipples: Diageo’s Scotch whisky collection, Dom Perignon’s new pairing menu

The Elusive Expressions Special Releases Scotch Whisky Collection
The Elusive Expressions collection by British beverage company Diageo comprises fine Scotch whiskies from eight distilleries.
Diageo tasked illustrators Ken Taylor and Kevin Tong to create visually arresting designs for each whisky’s box and label. These designs take inspiration from the characteristics of each distillery.
With eight tipples, there is something for most tastes and budgets.
My favourite is the Lagavulin 12-year-old ($240 for a bottle). The Lagavulin distillery is located on the southern coast of Islay, an island off the western coast of Scotland, and is acclaimed for its smoky single-malt Scotch whiskies.
This latest release, with 57.3 per cent alcohol by volume, is probably on the far side of the smoky and spicy spectrum even for a Lagavulin. But this is where it shows its mettle as a premium spirit – despite its bold flavours, it is still a smooth, almost sweet sip.
I am also surprised by the Oban 10-year-old ($190), which comes from the eponymous distillery on the Scottish west coast. Its gentle sea salt notes evoke its coastal origins, and there is a hint of brine on the palate.
But the whisky’s main body holds enough creamy sweetness to make for a balanced tipple.
The other whiskies include Talisker 11-year-old ($200), The Singleton of Glen Ord 15-Year-Old ($215), Clynelish 12-Year-Old ($310), Mortlach non-aged statement ($435) and Cameronbridge 26-Year-Old ($475).
Info: The Elusive Expressions Special Releases Scotch Whisky Collection is available at iShopChangi and Cellarbration.
Dom Perignon Vintage 2013
Champagne house Dom Perignon can always be relied on for a delicious bubbly. In 2011, the brand even chose not to declare a vintage if it meant releasing a subpar product.
Its newest champagne, the Vintage 2013 ($338), is a particularly balanced sparkling wine – equal parts sweet, acidic and full-bodied.
It is very drinkable by itself, but for a fuller experience, the brand has once more teamed up with one-Michelin-starred modern European restaurant 28 Wilkie for a vertical pairing menu ($468++ a person) to celebrate its latest vintage.
In 2022, chef Seth Lai’s Dark Harmony pairing experience elevated Dom Perignon’s vintages, particularly the Vintage 2012.
His new five-course menu for 2023 has likewise been crafted to take diners through an odyssey of Dom Perignon champagnes, starting with the Vintage 2010 and ending with the Vintage 2013.
For instance, the acquerello risotto with speck cured ham, hotaru ika squid and Amalfi lemon brings out the tactile experience of drinking champagne. The dish’s fresh flavours and textures are well-matched with the silky and fruity Vintage 2013.
Info: The Dom Perignon Vintage 2013 is available at crystalwines.com and the pairing menu at 28 Wilkie is available until June 13; go to 28wilkie.com
Celebrate the new Martell Noblige
Martell, one of the “big four” cognac houses, offers XO and VSOP expressions alongside its own offerings – such as the versatile Martell Noblige ($125 a bottle), a mid-range cognac that works as an everyday sip on its own or in a cocktail.
Its makeover gives it an elegant new bottle and electric blue box.
To celebrate the rejuvenation, the brand is hosting the Martell Noblige Swift Party at Club Wave in Orchard Road on March 30. It will feature performances by local deejays such as Inquisitive and Farah Farz, and secret rooms to explore.
Each ticket ($30) comes with three free drinks. Those attending can look forward to the special Martell Noblige & Coffee from local coffee house Five Oars Coffee Roasters and veteran bartender Peter Chua of Night Hawk in Tanjong Pagar Road.
If you cannot make it for the party, you can order limited-edition Noblige & Coffee cocktails ($20 to $25++) at select bars from March 31, including Night Hawk, Smoke & Mirrors, Nutmeg & Clove, Madame Fan and Set of Six.
Info: Martell Noblige is available on Shopee. Buy tickets to the Martell Noblige Swift Party at str.sg/iZAV