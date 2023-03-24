Top Tipples: Diageo’s Scotch whisky collection, Dom Perignon’s new pairing menu

The Elusive Expressions Special Releases Scotch Whisky Collection

The Elusive Expressions collection by British beverage company Diageo comprises fine Scotch whiskies from eight distilleries.

Diageo tasked illustrators Ken Taylor and Kevin Tong to create visually arresting designs for each whisky’s box and label. These designs take inspiration from the characteristics of each distillery.

With eight tipples, there is something for most tastes and budgets.

My favourite is the Lagavulin 12-year-old ($240 for a bottle). The Lagavulin distillery is located on the southern coast of Islay, an island off the western coast of Scotland, and is acclaimed for its smoky single-malt Scotch whiskies.

This latest release, with 57.3 per cent alcohol by volume, is probably on the far side of the smoky and spicy spectrum even for a Lagavulin. But this is where it shows its mettle as a premium spirit – despite its bold flavours, it is still a smooth, almost sweet sip.

I am also surprised by the Oban 10-year-old ($190), which comes from the eponymous distillery on the Scottish west coast. Its gentle sea salt notes evoke its coastal origins, and there is a hint of brine on the palate.

But the whisky’s main body holds enough creamy sweetness to make for a balanced tipple.

The other whiskies include Talisker 11-year-old ($200), The Singleton of Glen Ord 15-Year-Old ($215), Clynelish 12-Year-Old ($310), Mortlach non-aged statement ($435) and Cameronbridge 26-Year-Old ($475).

Info: The Elusive Expressions Special Releases Scotch Whisky Collection is available at iShopChangi and Cellarbration.

