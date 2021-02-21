For Subscribers
'This is my last burst of fire'
Nightlife veteran Glenn Tan refused to quit when Covid-19 shuttered all his bars - he grabbed the offer of a partnership and has pivoted to running a chain of bistro-bars
Mr Glenn Tan's closest friends call him a mad "xiao qiang" - referring to a cockroach in Mandarin - that will not die no matter how badly beaten.
The 52-year-old director of food and beverage (F&B) company Hari Lifestyle went from bankruptcy to running eight bistro-bars, with four more due to open from next month.
