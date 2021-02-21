'This is my last burst of fire'

Nightlife veteran Glenn Tan refused to quit when Covid-19 shuttered all his bars - he grabbed the offer of a partnership and has pivoted to running a chain of bistro-bars

Mr Glenn Tan, 52, at his Sharky's bistro outlet in Duxton, which features a hot dog joint and a speakeasy bar. He plans to expand to 40 F&B outlets and dreams of retiring before he turns 60.ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
PIVOT TO STAY RELEVANT: Minor Food Group chairman and chief executive Dellen Soh (above) had to shut its casual Hong Kong restaurant One Canton at Bugis Junction when the pandemic hit, but quickly converted the space to Western eatery Josh's Grill to appeal to the younger crowd in the area. PHOTO: MINOR FOOD GROUP
Mr Glenn Tan's closest friends call him a mad "xiao qiang" - referring to a cockroach in Mandarin - that will not die no matter how badly beaten.

The 52-year-old director of food and beverage (F&B) company Hari Lifestyle went from bankruptcy to running eight bistro-bars, with four more due to open from next month.

