The Macallan distillery and Bentley Motors join forces in drive towards sustainability

SINGAPORE - There will be no drinking and driving in a new partnership between single malt Scotch whisky brand The Macallan and luxury British car manufacturer Bentley Motors.

The collaboration - announced on Tuesday (July 6) at a virtual event at The Macallan Estate in the Speyside region of Scotland - will see both brands move towards a more sustainable future, as well as co-create products and experiences "in a pretty unexpected way" for consumers.

Mr Paul Condron, brand director for The Macallan, Edrington, said: "We know that both brands can really put on a show and we look at engaging existing or potential consumers.

"Each brand can add something to each other's experiences, in a responsible manner - we certainly won't be condoning drinking and driving. But that doesn't stop us from coming together to enjoy fantastic driving days or gastronomic whisky events."

The 102-year-old Bentley Motors also unveiled its latest car - the Flying Spur Hybrid - which is part of its Beyond100 strategy to become a global leader in sustainable transport and a carbon-neutral luxury car brand by 2030.

In 2019, its production facility in Crewe, England, was certified carbon-neutral after two decades of implementing innovative solutions such as a water recycling system in the paint shop, local tree planting, and switching to renewable-only electricity sources.

Bentley's chairman and chief executive Adrian Hallmark said: "Transforming Bentley into the world's most sustainable luxury car company is an exciting journey, and I'm delighted to be working with The Macallan with one common goal - to both lead our fields as we work towards a more sustainable future."

Over at The Macallan's 485-acre estate, it is looking to have a fully electric passenger vehicle fleet by 2025, and achieve carbon neutrality by 2030. It will get two hybrid Bentleys this year.

Mr Condron added that they will continue to source for more responsible packaging alternatives for the whisky, as well as work with more artisanal suppliers closer to the Speyside region.

The Macallan - founded in 1824 - is no stranger to unique partnerships.

It is currently running The Macallan Anecdotes of Ages Collection Gallery at the Raffles Hotel Singapore, in collaboration with British pop artist Sir Peter Blake.

The collection features 13 one-of-a-kind bottles with exceptional 1967 whisky, featuring Sir Peter Blake's original collage art on the label. It runs till Friday (July 9) and admission is free.