SINGAPORE – Earlier this year, I met friends visiting Singapore from Australia and they insisted that we partake in one of the non-negotiable items on their travel bucket list: sip a Singapore Sling cocktail at Raffles Hotel’s Long Bar.

They were not the only tourists who had this idea. While we sipped on our peach-hued drinks in between snacking on peanuts out of gunny sacks, a line of people stretched out the door waiting to enter the hallowed walls of the colonial-era building.