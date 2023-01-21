The Life List: Cutest bunny-themed yusheng to nibble on

SINGAPORE – Each year, restaurateurs rack their brains to come up with new ideas to make their Chinese New Year dishes stand out.

The top makeover candidate is usually yusheng. Few items get dressed in as many fresh guises as the beloved raw fish salad, which kicks off almost every Chinese meal during this festive period in Singapore.

Yusheng is also known as lohei, literally “tossing up” in Cantonese, as everyone at the table joins in to mix the salad while spouting propitious sayings.

Believed to have been created in Singapore in the 1960s, it has become synonymous with the festival here and in Malaysia, though it has not quite caught on with Chinese communities in other parts of the world.

Over the years, what started out as a mishmash of shredded vegetables like carrot and radish – plus candied ginger, winter melon, and raw wolf herring fish tossed with plum sauce and crispy crackers – has evolved into new renditions.

Salmon is now the favoured fish, though more upmarket restaurants may use hamachi, lobster or abalone as well. Instead of vegetables, there are fruit versions as well. The dressing is more varied, with chefs experimenting with fruit like raspberry and yuzu, or infusing it with truffles.

Another trend is to style the vegetables in the shape of the zodiac animal of the year. This being the Year of the Rabbit, chefs have been churning out cute and bouncy bunny iterations. And shredded radish is perfect for modelling white rabbit fur.

But some chefs are opting to keep it chic, taking the theme a little less literally by using calligraphy or making the animal aspect more subtle.

Whatever your fancy, here are six hopping fun designs to nibble on over the next 15 days.

1. Shang Palace

Shangri-La Singapore, 22 Orange Grove Road, tel: 6213-4398

Dish: Auspicious Rabbit Yusheng

Price: $388 (for six persons)

Available: Until Feb 5

This happy bunny is cute enough to appeal to both kids and adults. The rabbit face is constructed using shredded radish, with a cherry tomato for a nose and red pickled ginger forming the inside of the bunny ears. It sits in a nest of shredded carrot and other vegetables.

The yusheng is amped up with South African abalone, Hokkaido scallop, local lobster and Scottish smoked salmon – hence the hefty price tag. It is available only for dine-in, with minimum two days’ advance order.