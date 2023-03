SINGAPORE – Shortly after the Kampong Gelam Ramadan bazaar launched last Wednesday, the Geylang Serai Ramadan bazaar has also returned with a bang.

Officially called the Bazaar Raya Geylang Serai 2023 – themed #RayaGemilang, which means Glorious Raya – it runs from March 17 to April 21, with extended opening hours till 6am in the lead-up to Hari Raya Puasa on April 22.