Thai Supermarket opens at Aperia Mall in first week of June

SINGAPORE – After almost 40 years at Golden Mile Complex, Thai Supermarket will open at its new home, Aperia Mall in Kallang, in the first week of June.

Gone is the harsh lighting and provision-store vibe. In its place, a modern supermarket with new products and services.

The supermarket and many Thai restaurants and businesses had to move out of Singapore’s Little Thailand, Golden Mile Complex in Beach Road, following a successful $700 million collective sale in May 2022. The food businesses have scattered all over Singapore, and the supermarket is taking up a chunk of Aperia’s ground floor.

Mr Loh Yuen Seng, 59, who owns the supermarket with his brothers, says the relocation proved “way more complex than we imagined”, given that aside from the supermarket, there are also two stalls with kitchens, takeaway food kiosks and retail services.

He adds: “There are a lot of permits, restrictions and regulations when it comes to operating in a mall.”

Although a necessity, the move marks the next stage in the evolution of the business, which started in 1987.

Mr Loh was already doing business in Golden Mile Complex in 1985, selling trousers. The supermarket grew in size over the years.

At one point, the brothers even ran a cinema in the building, showing the latest Thai movies.

In 2020, when the pandemic hit and people were wary of being out and about, he took the supermarket online. Later, there was a mini facelift, with new chillers to display the Thai herbs and other produce the store sells.

At Aperia, customers can shop for groceries in the 6,000 sq ft supermarket, and also eat in a separate 64-seat dining area.

Folks Collective, which runs a Thai restaurant at Cross Street Exchange, will operate two stalls. One will serve salads with marinated seafood, as well as grilled meat and seafood, curries and wok-fried dishes.

At lunchtime, customers can create their own Thai lunch bowls, with choices for a rice or vegetable base, protein, toppings and sauces. Prices start at $9.

From late afternoon, the stand will also serve alcoholic drinks.