Thai Supermarket moves to Aperia in April

SINGAPORE – After almost 40 years of doing business in Golden Mile Complex, Thai Supermarket is relocating to Aperia, bringing a little piece of Little Thailand to the mall in Kallang.

The current supermarket will close on April 9 and is likely to reopen at the end of April or early May in the new location. Renovations, costing a seven-figure sum, have already started.

Tenants at the 50-year-old Golden Mile Complex, a landmark on Beach Road, have been relocating after a successful collective sale in May last year. It went for $700 million to a consortium comprising Far East Organization, Perennial Holdings and Sino Land.

The sale dismantles Singapore’s Little Thailand, with its concentration of Thai grocery and clothing shops, hair and nail salons, restaurants and bars.

At the centre of the action has been Thai Supermarket, set up in 1987 by the five Loh brothers.

One of them, Mr Loh Yuen Seng, 59, had been doing business in Golden Mile Complex since 1985, when he sold trousers in a tailor shop. In the beginning, he and his brothers catered to Thai workers from construction sites in the area, who would shop and eat at the complex.

Food Picks: Hearty Thai fare at a coffee shop, affordable restaurant dining at East VillageThey also have a remittance business, BKK Forex, which will move to Aperia. At least one of the restaurants in the building, Nana

Mr Loh says he considered alternative locations, but had a tough time finding a big enough space until Aperia offered him 10,000 sq ft in the ground-floor atrium area. The mall, he adds, is a five-minute walk from Lavender MRT station and a seven-minute walk from the Bendemeer station.

“Aperia is close to Golden Mile, so our customers don’t have to travel too far to find us,” he says. “And there’s a bus stop right in front.”

The new Thai Supermarket is not limited to groceries either. There will be two mini-restaurants with seating, three food kiosks – selling fried bananas and Thai desserts, among other things – and space for four small businesses, such as hair and nail salons. The final mix has not been nailed down.