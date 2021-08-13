Taste roast pork oyster omelette, egg tarts with peach gum

The 28th edition of the Singapore Food Festival (SFF) will return from Aug 27 to Sept 12 with a bumper crop of more than 50 food and drink experiences - double the number from last year's virtual instalment.

This year's festival, themed Savour Singapore In Every Bite, will be in a hybrid format, featuring live masterclasses, virtual food tours, partner events and workshops. The annual foodie event will be open to global audiences for the first time.

Nine of the 18 masterclasses are free to view via SFF's Facebook page, while the rest are ticketed and require registration.

Selected masterclasses will also offer ingredient boxes and food bundles that participants can purchase for home delivery in Singapore, Bangkok, Chengdu and Manila.

Highlights include the four-hands collaboration between chef-owner Bjorn Shen of restaurants Artichoke and Small's and chef JP Anglo of Sarsa restaurant from the Philippines.

They will put their spin on orh luak (oyster omelette) with a "Boyster Omelette" that includes roast pork.

Hawkerpreneur Douglas Ng of fishball noodle eatery Fishball Story will showcase his handmade traditional Hakka yong tau foo and laksa broth from Chu Collagen, while pastry chef Mohamed Al-Matin of Le Matin Patisserie will present a goreng pisang (banana fritter) parfait.

Or join Ms Ana Fong of traditional bakery Tong Heng and Mr Jason Soon of local coffee supplier Kim Guan Guan for an egg tart and kopi appreciation session.

Ms Fong will make Tong Heng's signature egg tarts with a refreshing peach gum jelly topping to pair with Kim Guan Guan's freshly brewed Robusta and Colombia coffee blend. You can also sign up for a tour of Kim Guan Guan's factory.

No festival is complete without exclusive merchandise.

Home-grown bakery Old Seng Choong has developed a Nyonya Sambal Nasi Lemak Cookie, while small-batch granola brand Nommish has partnered Kim Guan Guan to produce a Kopi Granola.

Local bubble tea chain LiHO Tea will roll out a Singa-Pandan Lime and Singa-Pandan Shake at its stores in Singapore, Brunei, Malaysia and Shanghai.

Ms Serene Tan, Singapore Tourism Board's director of retail and dining, says: "The SFF showcases our vibrant culinary culture by spotlighting our people - from established and rising chefs to everyday culinary heroes, wine experts and mixologists.

"This year, we are excited to bring SFF to both local and global audiences, enabling them to indulge in Singaporean cuisine and learn more about our culture through food. SFF is a testament to the innovation in Singapore's culinary scene and our reputation as a global culinary capital."

Running alongside the event will be the third edition of the Singapore Vegan Festival, which will offer local vegan food tours, talks and panel discussions featuring local and international experts. It will run from Aug 27 to Sept 5.

Special plant-based menus will be available for a limited period at vegan and vegan-friendly restaurants in Singapore including Green Common, Amo and Lingzhi Vegetarian.

• For more information, go to www.singaporefoodfestival.sg and sgveganfestival.com.