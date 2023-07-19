Takagi Ramen’s free noodles offer to Tan Chuan-Jin, Cheng Li Hui to meet and ‘end things once and for all’ riles netizens

SINGAPORE – Ramen chain Takagi Ramen has garnered over 1,000 likes on Facebook and 300 likes on Instagram for its posts offering an e-voucher to Mr Tan Chuan-Jin and Ms Cheng Li Hui to meet and “end things once and for all” over free bowls of ramen.

Takagi Ramen posted the offer following news of Mr Tan’s resignation from his position as Speaker of Parliament and as a PAP member over his extramarital affair with Tampines GRC MP Cheng Li Hui, who also tendered her resignation on Monday.

Mr Tan also quit as president of the Singapore National Olympic Council on Tuesday.

The e-voucher was captioned: “We understand that your boss @leehsienloong already advised you guys twice to break up but you guys didn’t.

“Let us help you. Here is an e-voucher to the both of you to enjoy a bowl of hearty ramen and talk things out.

“We hope Takagi Ramen can be the place where the two of you meet to end things once and for all and start spending time with your loved ones who felt hurt by this.”

Takagi Ramen has 11 outlets listed on its Instagram page, but the e-voucher is valid only at its Marine Parade outlet. Under the terms and conditions, the e-voucher has to be presented “to the cashier when making payment”.

The e-voucher is valid until Nov 23, 2025, which is the date by which the next General Election must be held.

The controversial marketing move drew both flak and praise from netizens, with more than 450 comments.

Instagram user @shaling.culinarytherapy’s comment that this was a “distasteful promotion” drew over 54 likes.

Takagi Ramen responded to the netizen by saying: “So sorry, can we offer you an e-voucher instead?”

Facebook user Boom Bear commented: “Good marketing, they learnt that bland tinned replies don’t stir up public interest. Gotta be a bit controversial to make a name.”