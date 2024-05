SINGAPORE – Glutinous rice dumplings are becoming the new mooncakes, with sellers trying to outdo one another in terms of elaborate packaging and novel flavours.

Traditionally eaten as part of the Dragon Boat Festival, or Duan Wu Jie, which falls on June 10 in 2024, the pyramids of bamboo wrapped rice or large lotus-wrapped parcels have gained popularity in recent years as a festive gift item, both for private and corporate gifting.