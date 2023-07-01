Survive the heat: Cool down with 3 zesty recipes starring lemons

SINGAPORE – Tantalise your taste buds and stimulate your appetite with three zingy recipes for pasta, lemon jelly and an invigorating limoncello cocktail.
Lemons are the real stars of these easy recipes, which call for few ingredients.
SINGAPORE – Tantalise your taste buds and stimulate your appetite with three zingy recipes for pasta, lemon jelly and an invigorating limoncello cocktail.
Lemons are the real stars of these easy recipes, which call for few ingredients.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.