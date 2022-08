Online grocer RedMart as well as supermarket chains such as FairPrice and Cold Storage are amping up their offerings from house brands by top foreign supermarkets and food manufacturers.

Consumers can now cart out a wider variety of pantry staples, drinks, snacks and frozen products from supermarket chains Woolworths and Coles from Australia; Morrisons, Sainsbury's and Waitrose from Britain; as well as French brands Picard and Monoprix.