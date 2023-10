SINGAPORE – The hefty $26 price tag for a fruit or flower-inspired cake at famed French patisserie Cedric Grolet Singapore did little to deter sweet-toothed patrons who formed super-long queues at its Como Orchard outlet.

But the cakes’ sky-high prices sparked plenty of online chatter, with mixed reviews on Google over whether the taste was worth shelling out for, together with a $15 cappuccino.