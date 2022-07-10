Cooking for someone down with Covid-19 during this latest wave of infections or need something to whet your own appetite while fighting the virus?
Try making your own egg tofu for a comforting meal.
Cooking for someone down with Covid-19 during this latest wave of infections or need something to whet your own appetite while fighting the virus?
Try making your own egg tofu for a comforting meal.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on July 10, 2022, with the headline Egg tofu to beat Covid-19 blues. Subscribe