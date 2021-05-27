Stay-home guide for Thursday: Watch reunion of Friends, make your own chwee kueh and more

SINGAPORE - Stay in and help fight Covid-19. The Straits Times recommends fun, uplifting things to do each day.

1. Watch: The one where they get back together



Hosted by English talk-show host James Corden, the reunion of the cast of Friends features a star-studded line-up of celebrity guests. PHOTO: HBO MAX



Tune in for the highly anticipated reunion of the cast of Friends as they relive the show's best moments in this unscripted special.

Hosted by English talk-show host James Corden, the reunion features a star-studded line-up of celebrity guests such as former footballer David Beckham, singer Lady Gaga and boy band BTS.

Other familiar faces who had starred on the show will also appear. These include American actress Maggie Wheeler who played Janice, girlfriend of Chandler (Matthew Perry); and American actor Tom Selleck, who was the boyfriend of Monica (Courteney Cox).

Info: The reunion special debuts today (May 27) at 3.01pm exclusively on HBO Go, with a same-day broadcast on HBO (StarHub TV Channel 601 and Singtel TV Channel 420) at 9pm.

2. Buy: Live seafood online



Facebook group Singapore Home Cooks' live show on May 27 will see live-stream host Dylan Tan selling fresh seafood. PHOTO: SINGAPORE HOME COOKS



Facebook Live sessions selling food gained traction during last year's circuit breaker as people took to buying produce from entertaining hosts.

Popular Facebook group Singapore Home Cooks, which has more than 73,000 followers, continues to hold its live shows on weekdays at 8pm and Saturdays at 3pm.

Thursday's (May 27) show will see live-stream host Dylan Tan selling fresh seafood such as live bamboo clams, geoduck, Boston lobsters and oysters.

To "bid" for an item, type in the item code and quantity in the comments section of the live stream. If your bid is successful, you will be notified via Facebook Messenger to view your order cart and make payment.

Friday's (May 28) session will feature premium seasonal fruit and organic products, while shows on Saturday have themes that change weekly.

Info: Singapore Home Cooks' Facebook page

3. Play: Online games



This website by Virginia Tech graduate Neal Agarwal makes learning fun through 22 mini games. PHOTO: NEAL.FUN



Ever wondered what creatures live in the depths of the ocean? Or which famous personalities were born in the year 1901? Find out through 22 mini games that make learning fun on this website by Virginia Tech graduate Neal Agarwal.

Guess the auctioned price of notable art pieces in The Auction Game or see what the Internet looked like 10 years ago through various news sites.

Try to draw famous logos from memory or figure out what you would buy if you had $100 billion. It is trickier than it sounds.

Info: neal.fun website

4. Chwee kueh with a touch of luxury



Chwee kueh with chai poh. ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO



Make chwee kueh at home and add a touch of luxury to this hawker favourite with dried prawn and tee poh (dried flat fish). Omit these for a vegetarian version.

Instead of using lard to cook the chai poh (preserved radish topping), I use homemade shallot oil which has its own alluring aroma. The fried shallots can be stored in the fridge to accompany other dishes.

For the chai poh topping, I recommend using Thai sweet preserved radish - available from provision shops or online. Search for Mae Kim Huay Preserved Minced Sweet Radish.

If you have leftover chai poh after cooking Thai-style stir-fried kway teow from Tuesday's recipe, this is the time to use it up. This brand of chai poh is not overly salted, so you do not need to rinse off the salt.

READ MORE HERE