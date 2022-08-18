ST subscribers feast at Nobu Singapore

Three lucky Straits Times (ST) subscribers and their partners were treated to a sumptuous dinner at Nobu Singapore at the Four Seasons Hotel Singapore on Tuesday.

The meal was among the treats for ST's direct subscribers as the newspaper celebrates its 177th anniversary this year.

Five winners were picked in a contest, but two could not make it for the dinner, which was hosted by food correspondent Eunice Quek.

The spread showcased the restaurant's contemporary Japanese cuisine and featured signature dishes including yellowtail jalapeno sashimi and black cod miso.

Diners were also treated to two new dishes - Chilean sea bass with spicy coriander sauce and shima-aji (striped jack) with chilli ponzu, which are exclusive to Nobu Singapore. There are more than 50 Nobu restaurants around the world.

Among the many highlights, the rock prawn tempura with spicy creamy sauce and anticucho Peruvian-style F1 wagyu rib-eye steak were the hot favourites.

The meal ended on a sweet note with a stunning dessert platter that had everyone out of their seats and snapping away on their phones. It included Nobu's Valrhona dark chocolate fondant cake with green tea ice cream, and cheesecake with raspberry wasabi sorbet.

Executive chef Hideki Maeda - who helms Nobu Singapore and is a protege of Nobu's celebrity chef and restaurateur Nobu Matsuhisa - came to greet the diners during the meal.