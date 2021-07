SINGAPORE - DoDo Seafood Treats' fish balls, crab sticks and other products are usually found in the freezer and chiller sections of supermarkets.

Next month, a new line of crab stick crisps bearing its name and logo will be in the snack aisles at FairPrice, Sheng Siong and Prime supermarkets. They are scheduled to be available on RedMart from the middle of this month.