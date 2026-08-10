Spider-man draws world’s diners into Shanghai’s culinary web

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The “Spider-Man noodles” have quickly gone viral, and the queues now feature a growing number of foreigners.

SHANGHAI – In downtown Shanghai, Wei Xiang Zhai – a tiny 37 sq m bistro with just 11 tables – is packed every single day.

What draws crowds huddled shoulder to shoulder is a US$2 (S$2.60) bowl of noodles tossed with sesame paste.

The nearly century-old restaurant recently found itself in the global spotlight thanks to Tom Holland and Zendaya.

During their three-day trip to Shanghai in late July to promote their new movie Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the Hollywood couple visited the small restaurant twice for its signature sesame paste noodles and praised the dish highly in interviews.

Dubbed “Spider-Man noodles”, the dish quickly went viral, and the queues now feature a growing number of foreigners.

“We get about 50 to 60 orders from foreign visitors a day – well up from just a few years ago,” said Xue Mei, shift manager at Wei Xiang Zhai on Yandang Road in Huangpu district, who has watched the shop’s foreign clientele build steadily rather than explode overnight.

“An American food blogger with millions of followers came to film once, and after that we saw a surge in foreign tourists,” Xue said. “Then, when visa-free entry opened up for the Republic of Korea, visitors from there followed suit. It’s been a gradual climb.”

Asked about the secret behind the noodles’ enduring appeal, Xue credited the recipe, which has remained unchanged.

Beloved by locals and Hollywood royalty alike, the signature sesame paste is a finely balanced blend of peanut and sesame, leaving a delicate, sweet finish on the palate. The noodles themselves are made from a custom-milled, alkaline-rich flour, delivering a springy bite and a rich, wheaty aroma.

Another bestseller, the pork chop, features a signature soy sauce simmered according to a time-honoured recipe and complemented by homemade chilli oil.

Originally a cafe serving only coffee and cold beverages, the shop later pivoted to budget-friendly noodles and beef soup, rebranding as Wei Xiang Zhai, which literally translates to “good taste”.

Nearly a century on, for many Shanghai residents, Wei Xiang Zhai is far more than a noodle joint.

“People sit shoulder to shoulder, chatting in Shanghainese – especially empty-nesters who relish the chance to speak their dialect,” Xue said. “Some bring their grandkids and declare with pride: ‘This is what grandpa ate as a kid.’ And those who have moved away, even overseas, come back for this taste.”

Alyona Semchuk, a Russian visitor, stumbled upon Wei Xiang Zhai on Instagram. “I love Shanghai cuisine,” she said. “The noodles with this peanut sauce are amazing.”

French tourist Capron Agathe found the spot while scrolling through TikTok. “In my country, we don’t use peanut butter this way. It’s really different to have it in a savoury dish,” she said.

Beyond this humble noodle shop, a growing number of Shanghai eateries are captivating tourists from around the world.

Wu You Xian, a xiao long bao shop renowned for its crab roe dumplings, raised the bar further in 2025 by becoming the first of its kind in Shanghai to earn a Michelin star.

Founder Chen Lina said international interest surged after the star was retained in 2026. Now, influencers with tens of millions of followers and even prominent film producers are among its clientele.

Today, 80 per cent of Wu You Xian’s daily customers are foreigners. Chen has equipped every employee with a translation device, and the shop’s walls are plastered with photos of visitors from around the world.

“I put my heart into making every xiao long bao, using real ingredients and never cutting corners – that’s what keeps customers coming back from all over the world,” Chen said. “They call me the most affordable Michelin-starred spot in town.”

These unassuming sidewalk eateries are taking off among international visitors through TikTok, Instagram and YouTube.

“We’re just glad that people come to savour our Shanghai dishes,” said Xue, the shift manager. “When foreign diners give us a thumbs-up, it fills us with pride.” CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK