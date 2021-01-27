For Subscribers
Living Well
Spice kids
Meet millennials putting a fresh spin on their families' decades-old trade
Follow the smell of wafting spices to get to Jeya Spices at FairPrice Xtra in Parkway Parade and Anthony The Spice Maker (ATSM) in Kreta Ayer Road.
Third-generation "spice kids" Jeya Seelan, 32, and Leow Min Ling, 27, are keeping their families' spice-mixing trades alive, but in very different ways.
Sign up for the ST Food newsletter for weekly updates on the latest food trends and best eats in town.