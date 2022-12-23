South Korea’s Emart24 opened on Friday at Jurong Point and opens on Saturday at nex

SINGAPORE – K-food alert: Emart24, South Korea’s famous convenience store chain, has made its debut in Singapore.

Its first Singapore outlet opened on Friday at Jurong Point, to be followed by the second at Nex on Saturday at noon. Both outlets feature a wide range of snacks and beverages, as well as ready-to-eat meals and street food.

The Nex outlet has a small dine-in area of 20 seats, while customers at the Jurong Point outlet can stand and eat at counter tables.

Shoppers swarmed the store upon opening for street food highlights such as tteokbokki ($3.90), corn dog ($4.20) and Korean fried chicken (from $5.50).

A convenient takeaway option is Cupbap rice bowl ($5.50), essentially bibimbap in a cup. It comes with rice layered with seaweed and shredded egg, followed by a topping of choice. Options include boneless fried chicken, tuna mayo, and Korean spam with egg mayo.

Pick up banchan (Korean side dishes, from $3.90) and gimbap (from $6.80) to complete the meals.

For drinks, try the chilled sikhye sweet rice drink ($2), or handy pouch drinks (from $1.50) with flavours such as plum hibiscus and peach ade. Or load up on snacks from Emart24’s labels I’m E and No Brand.

The chain is under South Korea’s retail giant and listed company Shinsegae, and has more than 6,500 outlets in its home country.

Outside of South Korea, Emart24 opened in Malaysia in 2020 and has 15 outlets there.

Emart24 Singapore’s chief executive Andy Choi, 54, has had plans to open in Singapore since 2018.

He holds the master franchise to operate in Singapore and his goal is to expand to 300 stores here in five years.

While the Jurong Point outlet carries the DNA of the brand – a hybrid of retail and quick food options – others may operate in different formats.

Store sizes will vary, and some may be delivery only to better reach consumers, Mr Choi adds.