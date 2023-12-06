South Buona Vista Braised Duck in Desker Road closing due to rental woes

SINGAPORE – It is with a heavy heart that the owner of South Buona Vista Braised Duck, Mr Ang Chiap Teck, has decided to close his eatery. The last day of operations is Feb 7.

The 64-year-old says in Mandarin: “It is not a decision I take lightly because I have poured my heart into honing my skills at braising duck for the last 41 years.”

The new landlord of his rented shophouse unit in Desker Road wants to double the rental when his current lease expires at the end of February 2024.

Mr Ang says: “We have been grappling with the increasing costs of ingredients and a lack of manpower. With the rental increase, the business will not be sustainable.”

He also expects operating costs to increase, with the hike in the goods and services tax to 9 per cent in January.

He learnt to cook Teochew-style braised duck from his brother-in-law, Mr Lim Ah Too, who founded Lim Seng Lee Duck Rice Eating House in South Buona Vista Road in 1968.

Mr Ang, who had been working as a hawker assistant, joined his brother-in-law in 1982 as the eatery needed workers. He started as an apprentice and was promoted to head cook three years later.

When his brother-in-law decided to retire and close his eatery in 2013, Mr Ang sought his blessing to venture out on his own. He rented a coffee shop stall in Sam Leong Road and set up his business in the same year, calling it South Buona Vista Road Famous Teochew Boneless Duck Rice.