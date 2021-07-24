Soups for the soul: Recipes for burdock and winter melon

SINGAPORE - Cannot get your hands on fresh fish and seafood? Cannot dine out?

With all the bad news swirling about, this is the week for fortifying soups, to help keep your spirits - and immunity - up.

Here are two recipes - for burdock and winter melon - you can easily whip up at home.

Soups are perfect for light meals. Cook a larger portion if you want to save it for another meal.

In traditional Chinese medicine, burdock (Arctium lappa) is believed to reduce internal heat and help with detoxification of the blood.

The more commonly sold ones are from China. I prefer the Japanese variety, which is slimmer and more prized.

A vegetable seller told me there is no need to peel the skin for the Japanese variety. Still, I give it a good scrub as burdock root tends to come covered in dirt.

Do not panic if the burdock root turns greenish when its skin is scraped off. That is the result of oxidisation.

Burdock root has a rather distinct taste. Some say it is similar to lotus root, but to me, lotus root is much milder. I find burdock's woody and earthy flavour similar to that of ginseng.

I usually cut the burdock root into four pieces and throw them into the soup. You can also slice it diagonally for boiling.

What I like about this soup is that the main ingredients of burdock root, carrot and sweetcorn can keep for at least a week in your fridge, which means you can buy them in advance and cook them at a later time.

I prefer white sweetcorn to the yellow one for its sweetness, which is retained even after boiling.

When I cannot think of what soup to make, winter melon soup, known for its cooling properties, is my fallback.

The melon is available in slices, but I prefer buying a section of it. It keeps better in the fridge - up to a week - if you do not intend to use it right away.

I add dried scallops to the soup for more flavour and sweetness, but they can be omitted.

As the ingredients impart sufficient flavour, I do not usually season the soup.

Burdock root and black bean soup

Ingredients



Ingredients for burdock soup. ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO



• 90g black beans

• 1 chicken breast with bone (432g)

• 1 burdock root (238g)

• 1 white sweetcorn (412g), cut into four pieces

• 1 carrot (180g), peeled and cut into chunks

• 20g ginger, sliced thickly

• 2 dried shiitake mushrooms (13g, soaked and rinsed)

• 5.5 litres of water

• ¼ tsp salt

Method



Burdock is believed to reduce internal heat and help with detoxification of the blood. ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO



1. Rinse the black beans thoroughly. Soak in 500ml of water for one hour.

2. In a pot, bring 1.5 litres of water to a boil.

3. Blanch the chicken breast until there is no visible blood. Set aside.

4. Gently scrape the exterior of the burdock root with a knife. Cut it in quarters to fit into the pot.

5. In a pot, place the chicken breast, black beans, burdock root, white corn, carrot, ginger and mushrooms.

6. Add 3.5 litres of water.

7. Bring to a boil and simmer over low heat for one hour and 15 minutes.

8. Season with salt and boil for another 15 minutes.

9. Turn off the heat and let the soup cook in residual heat for an hour.

10. Bring to a boil before serving hot.

Makes six servings

Winter melon soup

Ingredients



Ingredients for winter melon soup. ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO



• 1.9kg winter melon

• 2 chicken breasts with bone (890g)

• 2 dried mushrooms (13g, soaked and rinsed)

• 15g dried scallops

• 5 red dates (20g)

• 1 honey date (22g)

• 15g ginger

Method



In a sturdy pot, place the chicken breasts and winter melon. ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO



1. Leaving the skin on, cut the winter melon into 3.5cm-thick slices.

2. Quarter each slice. Set aside.

3. Blanch the chicken breasts until there is no visible blood. Set aside.

4. In a sturdy pot, place the chicken breasts and winter melon.

5. Add the shiitake mushrooms, dried scallops, red dates, honey date and ginger.

6. Add 2.5 litres of water.

7. Bring to a boil and simmer over low heat for one hour and 15 minutes.

8. Serve immediately or let it cook in residual heat for an hour.

9. Bring to a boil again before serving hot

Makes six servings

