Snack attack on the world
Makers of munchies in Singapore have their eyes firmly fixed on the fast-growing global market for healthy and unique snacks
Whether you like yours sweet or salty, there is a Singapore company wanting to sell you snacks.
These munchies will be crunchy because the companies know you crave that texture. They might even be healthy because the companies also know you are looking for guilt-free treats. If you want something more sinful, there are options too.
