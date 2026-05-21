Sizzling sandwiches at Between Buns Deli

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SINGAPORE – Hungry for yet more sandwiches? Head to SBF Centre, where you can pick between several types of bread and crunch to your heart’s content.

Between Buns Deli is the brainchild of owner Ahmir Arshad, the former head chef of wine bar Wildcard. For six years, his sandwich concept existed in the form of pop-ups while he worked on finessing his recipes.

In April, it found a permanent home in Robinson Road – a compact 32-seater flooded with natural light and the mouth-watering fragrance of sizzling bread.

The deli prides itself on bold flavours and its menu is anchored by crowd pleasers such as the chicken sandwich ($16) that made Between Buns a cult favourite. And for good reason too: The combination of fried chicken, smoked tartar, cheddar, gherkins, lettuce and fluffy brioche buns is a guaranteed good time.

Over here, though, it is in danger of being upstaged. The oxtail melt ($23) – a new addition to chef Ahmir’s repertoire – is already emerging as the clear fan-favourite with its satisfying bronze crust and meaty, unctuous filling, braised for over 24 hours.

Roasted broccolini schiacciata (left) and fried chicken sandwich (right) from Between Buns Deli. ST PHOTO: CHERIE LOK

Cut these rich flavours with a salad – three options are available, from roasted salmon and beetroot ($17) to broccoli and avocado ($14) – or an all-vegetable sandwich. Here, schiacciata acts as a canvas for lighter, fresher ingredients. Roasted broccolini ($14), for instance, is balanced with stracciatella, tahini, red pesto and arugula.

Most of these sandwiches are available only from 11am, but the kitchen has prepared something for the early birds too. The egg bhurjee wrap ($12) with spiced scrambled eggs, chilli mayo, hashbrown and avocado is one of its more interesting creations and makes for a satiating start to the day.

If you have extra room left, diversify your carb intake with a serving of cajun fries ($6) or potato salad ($5), both of which are fantastic, but a tad heavy when paired with the onslaught of bread.

Dessert hits the spot too, though it does nothing to offset the food coma that by this point is surely creeping in. The double chip cookie with Ruffles ($5.50), in particular, embodies the restaurant’s spirit of freewheeling fun.