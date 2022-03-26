Singapore sambal, made in the UK and US by Singaporeans

SINGAPORE - In home and commercial kitchens in Bath, London and Portsmouth in the United Kingdom, and Maryland and Portland in the United States, Singaporeans overseas are making rempah, sambal and dishes such as chye tow kueh and bubur cha cha for sale.

These food businesses have always been around; what's new is that most of them say homesick Singaporeans and Malaysians are not their main customers - their food is finding favour with new audiences, the well-travelled and those with adventurous tastebuds.