Singapore Cocktail Festival to showcase Singapore as Asia’s cocktail capital

SINGAPORE – Craft cocktail lovers, get your wallets ready and hangover pills stocked up.
The Singapore Cocktail Festival (SGCF) is returning for its ninth edition from Friday to May 21, its first full-scale iteration since 2019.
