Singapore Cocktail Festival to showcase Singapore as Asia’s cocktail capital

Ms Desiree Jane Silva shaking up a cocktail at Underdog Inn in Amoy Street, on May 3, 2023. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
Yamini Chinnuswamy
Correspondent
Updated
31 min ago
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE – Craft cocktail lovers, get your wallets ready and hangover pills stocked up.

The Singapore Cocktail Festival (SGCF) is returning for its ninth edition from Friday to May 21, its first full-scale iteration since 2019.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top