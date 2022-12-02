Singapore chefs clinch two golds and fourth place at Culinary World Cup in Luxembourg

SINGAPORE – The Singapore National Culinary Team flew the Republic’s flag high at the prestigious Villeroy & Boch Culinary World Cup 2022 in Luxembourg, which ran from Nov 26 to 30.

After two intense days of competition, Singapore’s seven-man team clinched two gold medals – one for the Chef’s Table category, and another for the newly-introduced Best National Showpiece award with their spectacular sugar and chocolate sculpture inspired by Gardens by the Bay.

In terms of overall score, Singapore came in fourth out of 15 teams, narrowly missing the third spot that went to Norway.

Switzerland – which also received the Best National Showpiece award because of a tie in points – took top spot, followed by Sweden in second place.

For the competition, held in conjunction with the gastronomy trade fair Expogast, all teams had to compete in two categories.

In the Restaurant of Nations category, the Singapore team prepared a three-course meal that best represents the country for 110 diners within five hours. Among the 110 diners, 10 judges dined incognito to give their scores.

One of the dishes included a herb roasted lamb loin, with braised lamb shoulder croquette, morel with nduja sausage stuffing and truffle and onion tartlet.