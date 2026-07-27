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At The Same Table project leaders Tanya Arora (third from left) and Aahana Mittal (fourth from left) with some of the cooks featured in the cookbook.

SINGAPORE – Test and taste the recipes of 55 migrant and domestic workers in Singapore, compiled in a new cookbook, At The Same Table. Authored by students from the Singapore American School, it launched on July 26.

Led by 16-year-old Tanya Arora and 17-year-old Aahana Mittal, the student organisation A Hand for Migrant Workers spent nine months interviewing migrant workers, photographing their cooking process, tasting their dishes and documenting their stories.

The workers were recommended by migrant worker welfare groups Humanitarian Organisation for Migration Economics (HOME) and ItsRainingRaincoats (IRR).

Tanya says the project challenged her team in several ways. “For one, because many migrant workers confront the challenges that come with leaving loved ones and home, these stories carry a distinct vulnerability and open wound, requiring our team to acknowledge the sensitivity of heavy discussions. At times, we needed to listen and respect their interest in keeping certain aspects of their story private,” she adds.

The cookbook includes recipes for Sri Lankan fish cutlets, cassava cake, kadai paneer, kimbap and Darjeeling-style momos (a type of dumpling). Various cuisines are represented here, ranging from Filipino dishes to French food.

A sourdough bread recipe by Leizle Menez, a domestic worker from the Philippines who has been in Singapore for 24 years, is also featured in the book. Though initially a bread sceptic – she could not understand why people cared so much for these sour, plain loaves – she was forced to confront it when working for a British household.

So, she spent two weeks devoting herself to mastering the art of making sourdough and eventually acquired her own starter, which is now two years old.

According to the cookbook, sourdough bread taught her to accept and welcome a foreign lifestyle, though she routinely spices up her base recipe with spreads like Marmite.

The 46-year-old is grateful to have the opportunity to showcase her passion for baking. She says: “I’m happy. It’s a milestone for me to be featured in this cookbook.”