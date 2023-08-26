Saying I do at a karaoke lounge: Couples get creative with quirky weddings and proposals

SINGAPORE – Ms Nyx Chong, 28, is not your conventional bride-to-be.
Last Monday, she proposed to her fiance – Indonesia-born Singaporean Christopher Hongadi – at McDonald’s at Safra Yishun, with a Cheezels “ring”.
SINGAPORE – Ms Nyx Chong, 28, is not your conventional bride-to-be.
Last Monday, she proposed to her fiance – Indonesia-born Singaporean Christopher Hongadi – at McDonald’s at Safra Yishun, with a Cheezels “ring”.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.