SINGAPORE - For more than two years, Ms Diah Mastura was eyeing an appliance in her sister-in-law's kitchen.

Called the Thermomix, it looks like a large blender slotted into a base. But it can do a lot more than blend. It can also weigh, chop, mince, mill, mix, whip, knead dough, boil, sous vide, fry and steam.