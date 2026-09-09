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Sake from Japan’s Yamaguchi wins International Wine Challenge contest

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The winner in the Japanese sake category was chosen among 1,738 entries submitted by 457 companies.

The winner in the Japanese sake category was chosen among 1,738 entries submitted by 457 companies.

PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: PEXELS

Tenbi Junmai Ginjo Hotaten, a sake product from Japan’s Yamaguchi prefecture, has won the highest award in the rice-wine category at the International Wine Challenge, organisers said on Sept 8.

The Tenbi variety, produced by Choshu Sake Brewery in Shimonoseki in the western Japan prefecture, was declared the Champion Sake, they said.

Susumu Okamoto, the company’s president, said he was “surprised” and “very happy to receive the historic award”, expressing hope it would help to spread Japanese culture.

The winner in the Japanese sake category, which was launched in 2007, was chosen among 1,738 entries submitted by 457 companies.

Tenbi Junmai Ginjo Hotaten, made of sake rice produced in Shimonoseki, is known for its apple aroma. It was praised by the judges for its “bright acidity, powerful layered flavour on palate with a late lingering finish”.

The Great Value Champion Sake award – given to high-quality, affordable products – went to Keiryu Ginjo, produced by Endo Brewery in Nagano prefecture. KYODO NEWS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.