Rolex-wearing hawker of Kim’s Famous Fried Hokkien Prawn Mee dies at 78

SINGAPORE – Mr Tan Kue Kim, the “Rolex Mee Master” of Kim’s Famous Fried Hokkien Prawn Mee, died on Feb 14 at the age of 78.
Mr Melvin Chew, a fellow hawker and the founder of Facebook group Hawkers United – Dabao 2020, broke the news on the platform on the afternoon of Feb 15. He also included details of the wake in the comments section.
According to Mr Tan’s eldest son, Mr Tan Fu Rong, the late hawker died of a sudden heart attack. He told The Straits Times at the wake in Eunos that his father had been feeling uncomfortable since the Chinese New Year weekend, suffering from a lack of appetite and bloated stomach.
Still, his death came as a shock. “The sudden loss of my dad is very sad. We were quite close, and I’m not quite used to it,” says the 52-year-old, who has two younger siblings. Mr Tan Kue Kim also leaves behind his wife and four grandchildren.
He first learned how to fry Hokkien mee in the 1960s under the tutelage of his elder cousin. In 1971, he set up his own stall at Changi Road.
He rose to fame in the 1980s, partly on account of his flamboyant sense of style – he was known to fry Hokkien mee while donning a Rolex watch and long-sleeved shirt.
He told Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News in September 2023 that in the 1970s, many people valued white-collar occupations like secretaries more highly than blue-collar jobs such as cooks. So starting in the 1980s, he decided to wear long-sleeved shirts and branded watches despite his vocation.
“As long as you are dedicated to making delicious food, you will not feel hot even if you are wearing a long-sleeved shirt and cooking noodles in the kitchen.”
With the boost to business, he established his own eating house in Changi in 1986, serving dishes like sambal kang kong, black pepper crab, claypot abalone Hokkien mee and fish maw soup in addition to his original Hokkien mee.
In 1989, he bought a building in Geylang, which he ran as a seafood restaurant. However, diners did not bite, and in 1996, he cut his losses and set up a stall at Ang Mo Kio Central.
In 2002, he shifted to the 62B Jalan Eunos coffeeshop his stall is currently located at. Along the way, new dishes were invented, including his now-famous oyster Hokkien mee.
The accolades flowed in too: Kim’s Famous Fried Hokkien Prawn Mee was included in the Top 50 World Street Food Masters list by Singapore food critic KF Seetoh’s World Street Food Congress in 2017.
But the question of who will now take over the business is still up in the air. Mr Tan Fu Rong joined the trade in 1996 and now runs his own seafood eatery at East Coast Road.
However, in September 2023, Shin Min Daily News reported that the elder Mr Tan was looking for a successor, as he believed that his son had not learned enough.
The younger Mr Tan says his father’s search was ultimately unsuccessful due to his strict terms, adding that the family will discuss what to do with his stall after the funeral on Feb 19.
Regardless of who or what comes next, fans and foodies say that Mr Tan Kue Kim and his signature lard-laden, wok hei-infused Hokkien mee will be missed.
Mr Seetoh, who also founded food guide Makansutra and has been eating Mr Tan’s fried noodles since the 1980s, says the late hawker was “very proud of his craft and friendly”.
“The world loves (hawker food) now and Mr Tan played an unspoken role in that space.”
Another fan of Kim’s, Mr Alex Heng, says the news took him by surprise as Mr Tan had seemed chatty and in high spirits when he fried a plate of Hokkien mee for Mr Heng just three weeks ago.
“This is a loss to the Singapore hawker community,” says the engineer, who is in his 50s. “Mr Tan was generous with his ingredients, such as squid, prawns and pork lard. His noodles were neither too moist nor dry – just right.”
Mr Chew, who runs the Jin Ji Teochew Braised Duck & Kway Chap stall in Chinatown Complex Market and Food Centre, says Mr Tan is a role model for young hawkers.
“From a humble street hawker vendor to a restaurant owner - it’s not easy. It took many years and a lot of effort for him to build up this branding.”
It is a legacy his son Mr Tan Fu Rong is proud of.
“I learnt a lot from him,” he says. “He is hardworking and very humble, and very good at customer service too. People remember him because of his smile. No matter how busy he was, his smile never faltered.”