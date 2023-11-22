From roast duck sets to halal platters and gifting ideas: Get all your Christmas needs at this one-stop wonderland

The end of the year is upon us again, bringing joyful celebrations, scrumptious feasts and precious time with loved ones.
As you busy yourself with shopping for gifts, planning for parties and whipping up festive fare, look no further than your neighbourhood FairPrice supermarket for everything you need to make the season merry and bright.
To streamline your holiday preparations and make hosting as hassle-free as possible this year, the FairPrice Group has introduced a game-changer. For the first time, you can pre-order your Christmas products via the FairPrice app to save time and ensure you have everything you need for a memorable celebration. Simply place your order and choose a store location for a collection date and time that suits you best.
Looking for festive fare delivered to your doorstep instead? Singapore’s largest retailer also provides home delivery, allowing you to savour the season with your loved ones while your orders come to you.
Gourmet delights that everyone will love
All FairPrice supermarkets have a splendid selection of festive offerings that will please every palate at your family reunions or parties with friends. Whether you're a fan of traditional turkey feasts or looking for something unique, you can look forward to many treats over the festive period.
Indulge in the Deli Classic Combo, $98, a go-to Christmas set that includes a traditional roast turkey with chestnut stuffing, a crispy German pork knuckle, and an entire honey-baked ham, all accompanied with a tangy cranberry sauce.
Halal deli sets are also available, featuring the Sunny Gold Christmas platter, $42.50, which comprises apricot black pepper ham, Christmas meatloaf, smoked garlic chicken sausages, and beef and chicken salami. Seafood enthusiasts can relish the succulent Fukuyama Hokkaido scallops, $41.90.
For a sweet conclusion, a halal-certified Truffle Chocolate Log Cake awaits. Indulge in the decadence of a 500g chocolate sponge cake with a velvety chocolate truffle filling at its core, and elegantly enveloped in a lustrous chocolate ganache glaze, $27.90.
Complete your meal with FairPrice’s selection of wines, beers and other tipples that will raise your spirits.
Savour the finest dishes, both traditional and modern
FairPrice Finest has exclusive gourmet sets in partnership with London Fat Duck and The Soup Spoon for more decadent dinners.
Expect a twist on traditional festive fare with London Fat Duck’s Christmas Roast Duck Bundle, $129, which replaces turkey with a mouthwatering roast duck paired with truffle-roasted potatoes and honey-roasted vegetables.
Meanwhile, The Soup Spoon has halal yuletide specialities that include roast chicken with Yorkshire pudding, $65, grilled lamb chops with truffle balsamic sauce, $78, and a perfectly seasoned Tuscan barramundi en papillote, $48.
Don’t forget to indulge your sweet tooth with unique log cakes from Pine Garden and Swissbake, from $59.80. There is an array of festive flavours to choose from this year, including lychee martini and chocolate hazelnut, or embrace a local twist with chendol or yam chiffon options.
If you’re in the mood for an icy treat, Creamier's exclusive ice cream offerings are available by the pint at FairPrice Finest. Look out for their fresh holiday flavours, including chocolate peppermint and hazelnut milk chocolate, from $13.90.
Kickstart the holiday feeling with block parties and tastings
This Christmas, FairPrice is also bringing festive cheer directly to you with fun activities that will put everyone in a celebratory mood.
Select FairPrice Finest supermarkets will be bringing back the popular Yuletide Feasts – an in-store sampling event where shoppers can try its seasonal offerings before buying.
Then, a free-for-all FairPrice Christmas Block Party will take place on Dec 9, featuring game booths, snacks and more to make the holiday season even more special.
Pressed for gifting ideas? FairPrice has you sorted with unique gifts that cater to everyone on your nice list. The Disney 100 Ooshies advent calendar, $49.90, will make any child smile from ear to ear in the lead-up to Christmas Day, while cherished colleagues will appreciate a Kim’s Duet Heritage Brew Gift Set (Coffee), $29.90, or Divine Happiness Me-Time Gift Set (Premium Cocoa), $18.80, during the office Secret Santa reveal.
No celebration is complete without a Christmas tree. Pick up a balsam mixed pine, from $89 for 4ft, or California snow pine, from $139 for 5ft, to dress up your home, then decorate it with baubles and bells from FairPrice’s collection of holiday decorations.
However you choose to savour the season, the FairPrice Group offers variety, value and experiences to suit so you can give yourself a break in this season of giving.
