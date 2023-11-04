Retrolicious Tokyo – old is gold restaurants and cafes

(Clockwise from top left) The sign outside Kayaba Coffee, the facade of Coffee Shop Ace and the interior of Kissamako Kissaten are among the retro eateries peppering Tokyo. ST PHOTOS: TAN HSUEH YUN
Tan Hsueh Yun
Food Editor
Updated
1 min ago
Published
1 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

TOKYO – In some cities, the contrast between old and new, gleaming and worn, is stark. Usually shiny and new win, and the patina of age is considered a blight on the landscape.

Not in Japan, where modern and old school thrive equally. Instead of being pushed to the edges, old is valued, celebrated and cherished. In Singapore, there are restaurants and cafes that look retro. In Japan, the retro – furniture, fixtures and sometimes, the grime – is real. You will not find faux vintage trinkets from Taobao adorning the tables.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top