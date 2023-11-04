Retrolicious Tokyo – old is gold restaurants and cafes

TOKYO – In some cities, the contrast between old and new, gleaming and worn, is stark. Usually shiny and new win, and the patina of age is considered a blight on the landscape.

Not in Japan, where modern and old school thrive equally. Instead of being pushed to the edges, old is valued, celebrated and cherished. In Singapore, there are restaurants and cafes that look retro. In Japan, the retro – furniture, fixtures and sometimes, the grime – is real. You will not find faux vintage trinkets from Taobao adorning the tables.