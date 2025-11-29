Restaurants go the extra mile: Pads in bathroom, bespoke scents as parting gift, seats for your bag 

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

From bag seats to door gifts and complimentary consommes (bottom right), restaurants have put in extra efforts to make dining experiences memorable.

SINGAPORE – Even by the standards of Tanjong Pagar’s cosmopolitan crowd, there are a number of things about Nitty Gritty that might seem unusual.

The hand-crocheted bag charms, for example, made by co-founder Wanyu Bradley’s mother and sold near the entrance of the Teo Hong Road restaurant, which serves grits made of corn. The menu especially – what, the average Singaporean diner might reasonably wonder, are grits?

Even the toilet. It is unusually well-stocked, with lens and stain-removing wipes . There is also a dedicated cabinet marked “for the ladies”, to be opened “in case of emergencies” – the kind all women are only too familiar with.

Nitty Gritty has a bathroom stocked with pads, tampons and other toiletries. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

Should such an emergency strike, Nitty Gritty has you covered. Grab a liner, pad or tampon, freshen up with some dry shampoo (stored in the same cabinet) and heave a sigh of relief.

Mrs Bradley, 38, got the idea for her own restaurant after coming across such provisions in a bathroom in a co-working space overseas. To her, it immediately made sense.

“We’ve all been there,” says the former marketeer, who is married to Nitty Gritty’s head chef Matthew Bradley. Their restaurant opened in January . “I’m very ill-equipped. There are times when I forget to take along a pad and don’t have coins for the pad dispenser either.”

Though pads are still far from a hospitality staple, they are becoming less of an anomaly in restaurants these days.

Other establishments, like Australian-Italian restaurant Cenzo, cocktail bar The Elephant Room, and rooftop restaurant and bar Ce La Vi, view them as a worthwhile investment too.

Ms Jackiera Astley, marketing manager at Ce La Vi, says: “To us, our Asian hospitality drives us, meaning that we often put thought into noticing and caring before being asked, to ensure no one feels unprepared or alone in a moment of need. Including items like sanitary pads came from recognising that such essentials are often overlooked, yet can make a significant difference to someone’s comfort.”

While conversations around menstrual health have opened up in recent years, the sense of taboo has not entirely vanished.

“There is definitely still some hesitation in certain settings,” she notes. “However, within our team, the discussion was handled very matter-of-factly, as part of our goal to ensure all guests feel seen and cared for. We believe normalising these conversations is part of building a more considerate hospitality experience.”

What goes into the box

When curating its amenities box, the Ce La Vi team went for practicality. For instance, a vanity kit and mini sewing kit – ideal for quick touch-ups or unexpected wardrobe fixes when the night gets a little too wild.

The Ce La Vi team wanted to provide guests with amenities they might need on a night out. ST PHOTO: CHERIE LOK

Shin Katsu, a tonkatsu restaurant in Tanjong Pagar Road, likewise wants guests to feel refreshed and comfortable. It selects its mouthwash , fabric spray and hair ties based on quality, value and reliability.

The Elephant Room, meanwhile, has tailored its toiletries to its menu. There is mouthwash on standby to counteract the punchy flavours of its food and drinks. “It started out with our first menu serving a kamasutra cocktail that has garlic wine in it,” says co-founder Yugnes Susela, 37. “Just wanted to save those on their first dates.”

As for pads, the bar stocks extra-long liners to fit everyone, though it is not picky about the exact brand. “We understand women have their preferences for sanitary pad brands, so the liners are there to get them by till they get their preferred ones.”

Cenzo, on the other hand, sticks to Carefree and Whisper sanitary products for their reliability and comfort. Nitty Gritty specifically sources from local period care brand Blood, whose products are made from corn.

The amenities box in the women’s bathroom at Cenzo. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

“Our main dish, grits, is made from ground corn, so we thought it would be funny and relevant,” says Mrs Bradley.

For the other items, however, anything goes, as long as it is convenient. Costs come up to around $30 each month, on top of the few free samples the restaurant occasionally gets from Blood.

This figure hovers around the range of $15 to $20 for Cenzo, and $50 for The Elephant Room, which replenishes supplies every three or four weeks with Shopee bundles.

And the expense does not go unnoticed. “Guests love it. From time to time, we get them coming out of the toilet to tell their friends about it or to tell us how much they love it,” Mr Susela says.

Likewise, Ms Cheah Siew Teng, 26, a special needs educator, has become something of a bathroom evangelist at Nitty Gritty, which she visits around twice a month. “The thing I always tell people when I first take them to Nitty Gritty is, ‘You must visit their toilet’, and they always come back jaw-dropped.”

The restaurant’s generosity, she thinks, is something to be admired.

“Because I go to Nitty Gritty quite often, I realised that they always make sure that their amenities are stocked. It’s not just a one-time thing where they put out these amenities. They make an effort to ensure that the items are replaced once customers use them.”

Free for all?

If the costs remain manageable and guests clearly appreciate the gesture, why then are pads not a more common provision? “I think restaurants might worry that customers will end up taking home the whole box,” Mrs Bradley says.

But such instances are few and far between. “Most guests are respectful and take only what they need,” says Ms Astley. “There may occasionally be exceptions, but we believe the majority will be considerate and we intend to continue offering these items so that anyone in need has easy access to them.”

Nitty Gritty’s guests rarely take more than what they need, says co-founder Wanyu Bradley. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

Mrs Bradley points out that most Singaporeans are more civic-minded than they get credit for.

Recalling a previous project from March to June, in which the restaurant left free umbrellas outside so customers and passers-by caught in the rain could grab one if necessary, she was surprised to find that some people went out of their way to return the umbrellas.

“Some of them would text us and say ‘thank you for the umbrella’, which is really nice.” She does it all in the name of good hospitality – the idea that customers should feel as comfortable here as they would stepping into a friend’s house.

There are, however, certain boundaries she has had to set over the years.

Free floss, for instance, was discarded as an idea because it could potentially prove unhygienic – if customers were to, say, accidentally contaminate the entire roll. She was also careful not to make the toilet too attractive: poop drops that mask unpleasant odours were shelved so guests would not be tempted to hog the restaurant’s only toilet.

Seat for your bag

In a shark tank as competitive as Singapore’s restaurant scene, every word, smile and touch counts. Hospitality, after all, is what transforms a meal into a memory, says Mr Ram Prakash, programme chair of Republic Polytechnic’s diploma in restaurant and culinary management.

“Restaurants that excel in hospitality – through attentive service, thoughtful gestures and genuine warmth – create emotional connections with guests. These experiences foster loyalty and word-of-mouth advocacy, helping establishments stand out,” he adds.

Hospitality looks different for different establishments. In a casual eatery, for example, it might mean remembering regulars, accommodating families or offering small perks like complimentary water or birthday treats.

Here, he says, guests value efficiency, friendliness and a relaxed atmosphere.

Expectations naturally rise with the price of the meal. When paying for the privilege of fine dining, personalised service and attention to detail become par for the course.

Xing Yue Xuan hands out shawls made of faux cashmere to guests who might be cold. PHOTO: XING YUE XUAN

At restaurants like Xing Yue Xuan in Sentosa Gateway, that might mean offering guests a shawl made of faux cashmere when they get chilly.

Nae:um, a one-Michelin-starred Korean restaurant in Telok Ayer Street, has also trained its staff to look out for guests who might be getting a little cold – rubbing their shoulders, perhaps, or commenting on the temperature. It prepares as many shawls as it has seats – typically enough for 22 to 26 people – and added a few extras to its collection after recently upgrading its air-conditioning system.

Alternatively, care might be expressed in the form of a tiny stool for one’s bag, as is the custom at all of Goodwood Park Hotel’s dining establishments. This practice was introduced at its steakhouse, Gordon Grill, in 2007.

Ms Sherrill Lee, 33, director of marketing communications at Goodwood Park Hotel, recounts how these whimsical additions became an in-house staple. “Even back then, the hotel was mindful about the placement of personal belongings, especially handbags, and wanted to offer guests a thoughtful touch that went beyond the usual table hooks or spare chairs.

“The bag stools were created as a way of elevating the dining experience, almost like saying, ‘even your bag gets its own seat’.”

At Goodwood Park Hotel's dining establishments, guests are given chairs for their bags. PHOTO: GOODWOOD PARK HOTEL

The idea was so well-received that it was gradually extended to all dining establishments under Goodwood Park Hotel – Coffee Lounge, L’Espresso, Min Jiang and Min Jiang at Dempsey.

Each restaurant has its own custom design stools made to complement its ambience and style – white stools to match the interiors of Gordon Grill, for example, or rattan elements in Min Jiang at Dempsey’s stools, in accordance with the restaurant’s airy, light wood feel.

“This attention to detail ensures that the stools feel like a natural part of each restaurant’s character,” says Ms Lee. “The team considered both aesthetics and practicality, ensuring that the stools were sturdy, comfortable in scale, and versatile enough to fit in discreetly while adding a touch of charm.”

A sweet farewell

Elsewhere, surprise comes in the form of a little treat.

Min Jiang at Dempsey tries to wow guests by serving all hot coffee orders with a mini ice cream cone. It is always vanilla, chosen for its versatility and ability to pair harmoniously with different types of coffee, according to Ms Lee.

Min Jiang at Dempsey pairs all hot coffee orders with a mini ice cream cone. PHOTO: MIN JIANG AT DEMPSEY

Meanwhile, all meals at 54 Steakhouse in Amoy Street start with a complimentary housemade beef consomme simmered from kelp, sake and beef trimmings, served in a glass with a touch of miso at the base. And before diners leave, they are treated to a parting sip of the 54 Nail, the restaurant’s version of the Rusty Nail cocktail, made with whisky, mirin and honey bitters.

“The opening and closing moments of a meal are often the most impactful, shaping lasting memories of the visit. By offering a complimentary consomme to start and a farewell drink to conclude, we aim to underscore our commitment to genuine hospitality and set a distinctive tone that reflects our core values,” says Mr Vadim Korob, 34, managing director of Food Concepts Group, which runs the restaurant.

The consomme served at the start of the meal at 54 Steakhouse is crafted from beef cuts and aromatics. PHOTO: 54 STEAKHOUSE

At one-Michelin-starred Restaurant Born in Neil Road, guests who order tea can currently take home their remaining tea leaves in an ornate canister customised specially for the restaurant.

Once its new menu launches after Chinese New Year in 2026, this privilege will be extended to all guests, regardless of which beverage they ordered.

They will receive a tin of Born Botanical Blend Tea, composed of black goji berry, osmanthus, oolong, rosebuds and nettle leaf – a keepsake that costs the restaurant roughly $15 a guest.

For Restaurant Born’s upcoming menu, all guests will receive a tin of tea as a keepsake. PHOTO: RESTAURANT BORN

Born chef-owner Zor Tan, 39, says: “Our Born Botanical Blend is part of the guest journey – it’s served as a welcome tea at the start of the meal and gifted at the end. It also embodies our Circle of Life philosophy, where the dining experience begins and ends with the same thoughtful detail. The tea’s gentle floral and botanical notes make it refreshing and grounding, setting the tone for the meal while leaving a lasting impression.”

In Robertson Quay, Restaurant JAG, another one-Michelin-starred establishment, sends guests on their way with a bespoke fragrance by perfume atelier Maison 21G.

Depending on the season, they could receive one of two scents: a blend of red fruit, earthy vetiver and warm cashmere wood symbolising autumn and winter; or a summery mix of marigold, bergamot, sandalwood and sage.

Since scents are a distinctive part of the Restaurant JAG experience, general manager Maryjoy Lim, 27, says this door gift is the restaurant’s way of letting the experience linger. “We’ve had guests who have even worn the fragrance on their solemnisation day at JAG, while others have returned to purchase full bottles simply because they loved it so much.”

The response to these tiny thrills has been overwhelmingly positive.

Mr Sihathep Pongphon, 22, a full-time student who has dined at the restaurant more than seven times, most recently in October, says: “While I would say the quality of food, ambience and the service are the main reasons I keep coming back to JAG, the smell of the scents and memories of the gifts also play an equally important part in spurring me to return.

“Recently, after having not eaten in JAG for about three months, I stumbled upon the door gift and scent that I had put aside from my previous visit. Spraying the scent again whetted my appetite and longing to return to JAG to experience everything again.”

At Restaurant JAG, guests receive a tube of fragrance as their door gift. PHOTO: RESTAURANT JAG

Designer Cheryl Anne Tan, 35, was also impressed by the complimentary ice cream served at Min Jiang at Dempsey during her visit in October, even though the taste was just “all right”.

“I think it was more of the gesture that stood out,” she says, adding that she is more likely to return to a restaurant if she likes the service.

“It makes me feel like I’m well taken care of from start to finish and that makes the experience feel well worth the price, like I’m not just paying for the food.”