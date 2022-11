SINGAPORE – The first stop for many Japanese workers after they leave the office is often an izakaya – a casual, loud and buzzy place in which to have a beer, small plates of food and chill before catching the train home.

In Singapore, at Drink Drunk Donki in Don Don Donki supermarkets, the izakaya vibe starts at 1pm from Sundays to Thursdays and 2pm on Fridays and Saturdays.