Raising the bar: Get a beer after a grocery run, all at the supermarket

SINGAPORE – You might need a respite during the weekly grocery run, to kill time while the kids are at their enrichment class, or to unwind after work, maybe meet friends.
Forget cafes or restaurants. Rock up to a bar at the supermarket.
SINGAPORE – You might need a respite during the weekly grocery run, to kill time while the kids are at their enrichment class, or to unwind after work, maybe meet friends.
Forget cafes or restaurants. Rock up to a bar at the supermarket.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.