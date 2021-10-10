Quick WFH meals

Longing for a taste of Malaysian-style noodles? You can easily whip up a bowl of char siew noodles in six minutes.

I recently came across The Kitchen Food's Sibu Instant Kampua (Dark Soy Sauce), which is made in Sibu, a city in the Malaysian state of Sarawak. Kampua refers to a dry plate of noodles.

Each pack comes with five individual packets of noodles. I got them at $5.80 at seafood seller Lim Yan Hwee Trading in Serangoon Central. They are also available at FairPrice and online platforms such as Lazada and Shopee.

The wheat flour noodles are white and thicker than the thin yellow egg noodles which are commonly used in the Singapore version of wonton mee. They take two minutes to cook and are incredibly springy.

Each packet of noodles comes with a sachet of dark soya sauce and one of oil mixture containing shallot oil and lard.

As for the char siew, you can buy a whole piece from a roast meat stall.

Keep it in the freezer if you are not cooking it immediately. After defrosting, reheat in a toaster oven.

Buy only what you can finish in a week, as the quality of roast meat deteriorates over time, even when frozen.

For fibre and to add some colour, throw in some fresh vegetables. I like Shanghai Green (xiao bai cai) for its crunchiness.