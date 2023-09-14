Queues start at 6am on opening day of French pastry chef Cedric Grolet’s debut store at Como Orchard

SINGAPORE – Famed French pastry chef Cedric Grolet’s store opening at Como Orchard on Thursday saw a constant queue of about 80 people to buy his pastries and cakes.

The first person started queueing at 6am, and the line grew to 80 people by the time the patisserie opened at 8.30am.

There were also separate queues for those who had made a booking to dine at the 40-seat space and those who had reserved cakes online.

Cedric Grolet Singapore – the chef’s first Asian outpost – is located on the first floor of Como Orchard, a 19-storey building next to Paragon.

The menu here features an array of viennoiseries including his famous croissant ($8), pain au chocolat ($10), Pain Suisse ($16) and Parisian flan ($14).

His hyper-realistic cakes that resemble real fruit and are available for pre-order include Lychee ($26), Dragonfruit ($26) and the seasonal Mooncake ($52 for two) – his innovative creation which includes crunchy peanut praline, banana bread and caramel gel encased in a thin milk chocolate shell.

The desserts can be paired with coffee (from $8), tea (from $12) or champagne (from $29).